TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced changes to the Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Balanced Fund (the "Fund"), that impact its Registered Disability Savings Plan (RDSP) Series, ensuring continued accessibility for investors. The changes are detailed below.

On or about December 12, 2025, Mackenzie will be launching Series AVR and PVR of the Fund for purchase by new investors. Series AVR will have a management fee of 1.75% and Series PVR will have a management fee of 1.70%.

Also effective on or around December 12, 2025, Series AR and PWR of the Fund will be closed to any new investments. Investors that hold these securities as of this date and continue to hold those securities are permitted to make additional purchases.

In addition, the maximum trailing commission for the sales charge purchase option and redemption charge purchase option of Series AR and PWR of the Fund will increase as outlined below, as of December 12, 2025.

Fund Name Series Current Trailing

Commission –

Annual Rate (SCS

purchase option) New Trailing

Commission –

Annual Rate

(SCS purchase

option) Current

Trailing

Commission

– Annual

Rate (RCS

purchase

option) New Trailing

Commission –

Annual Rate

(RCS purchase

option) Mackenzie Ivy

Canadian

Balanced Fund AR 0.50 % 1.00 % 0.25 % 0.50 % PWR 0.50 % 1.00 % - -

