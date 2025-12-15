TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the December 2025 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on December 22, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on December 31, 2025.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF Ticker

Symbol Distribution

per Unit ($) Currency CUSIP ISIN Payment

Frequency Exchange Mackenzie GQE Canada Low Volatility ETF MCLV $ 0.15405 CAD 554555102 CA5545551023 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie GQE US Low Volatility ETF MULV $ 0.06796 CAD 554914101 CA5549141011 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF QCE $ 1.05295 CAD 55454W104 CA55454W1041 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF QCN $ 0.99126 CAD 55453U109 CA55453U1093 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF QUU $ 0.85214 CAD 55454T101 CA55454T1012 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QAH $ 0.47351 CAD 55455M105 CA55455M1059 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF QCH $ 1.42386 CAD 55454U108 CA55454U1084 Annual Cboe

Canada Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF QDX $ 1.04310 CAD 55455T100 CA55455T1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) QDXH $ 1.02653 CAD 55455Y109 CA55455Y1097 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRI $ 0.22598 CAD 94701L108 CA94701L1085 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF WSRD $ 0.23987 CAD 94701J103 CA94701J1030 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF QRET $ 0.87042 CAD 55454K100 CA55454K1003 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF QINF $ 1.00770 CAD 554547109 CA5545471099 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF MBAL $ 0.17360 CAD 554551101 CA5545511019 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF MCON $ 0.16140 CAD 554567107 CA5545671078 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF MGRW $ 0.17705 CAD 554570101 CA5545701016 Quarterly TSX Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF WSHR $ 0.14198 CAD 94701W104 CA94701W1041 Quarterly Cboe

Canada Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF QEE $ 1.37131 CAD 55455L107 CA55455L1076 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie GQE World Low Volatility ETF MWLV $ 0.18313 CAD 55453H108 CA55453H1082 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF MGDV $ 0.10186 CAD 554542100 CA5545421003 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF MWMN $ 0.75007 CAD 55455C206 CA55455C2067 Annual Cboe

Canada Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF MCKG $ 0.36729 CAD 55452V108 CA55452V1085 Annual Cboe

Canada Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF MEQT $ 0.13654 CAD 55452A104 CA55452A1049 Quarterly TSX Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF MIVG $ 0.25795 CAD 55454E104 CA55454E1043 Annual TSX Mackenzie GQE Global Equity ETF MGQE $ 0.10453 CAD 554546101 CA5545461017 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie GQE International Equity ETF MIQE $ 0.24914 CAD 55456A100 CA55456A1003 Semi-Annual TSX Mackenzie Core Resources ETF MORE $ 1.12280 CAD 55454B100 CA55454B1004 Annual TSX Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF MNXT $ 0.00000 CAD 554548107 CA5545481072 Annual TSX Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 Index ETF QQQQ $ 0.11652 CAD 554535104 CA5545351044 Annual TSX Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF MALX $ 0.00000 CAD 554536102 CA5545361027 Annual TSX Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF MDEF $ 0.09115 CAD 55454C108 CA55454C1086 Annual TSX Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF MCYC $ 0.02260 CAD 554549105 CA5545491055 Annual TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.



The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $246 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $311 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Hiba Al Mondalek, 438-969-8234, [email protected]