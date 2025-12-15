Mackenzie Investments Announces December 2025 Quarterly Distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds Français

Dec 15, 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") today announced the December 2025 quarterly cash distributions for its equity Exchange Traded Funds ("ETFs") listed below that trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and Cboe Canada. Unitholders of record on December 22, 2025 will receive cash distributions payable on December 31, 2025.

Details of the per-unit distribution amounts are as follows:

Mackenzie ETF

Ticker
Symbol

Distribution
per Unit ($)

Currency

CUSIP

ISIN

Payment
Frequency

Exchange

Mackenzie GQE Canada Low Volatility ETF

MCLV

$ 0.15405

CAD

554555102

CA5545551023

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie GQE US Low Volatility ETF

MULV

$ 0.06796

CAD

554914101

CA5549141011

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QCE

$ 1.05295

CAD

55454W104

CA55454W1041

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Canadian Equity Index ETF

QCN

$ 0.99126

CAD

55453U109

CA55453U1093

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF

QUU

$ 0.85214

CAD

55454T101

CA55454T1012

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie US Large Cap Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QAH

$ 0.47351

CAD

55455M105

CA55455M1059

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie China A-Shares CSI 300 Index ETF

QCH

$ 1.42386

CAD

55454U108

CA55454U1084

Annual

Cboe
Canada

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF

QDX

$ 1.04310

CAD

55455T100

CA55455T1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie International Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

QDXH

$ 1.02653

CAD

55455Y109

CA55455Y1097

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRI

$ 0.22598

CAD

94701L108

CA94701L1085

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF

WSRD

$ 0.23987

CAD

94701J103

CA94701J1030

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Developed Markets Real Estate Index ETF

QRET

$ 0.87042

CAD

55454K100

CA55454K1003

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Global Infrastructure Index ETF

QINF

$ 1.00770

CAD

554547109

CA5545471099

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Balanced Allocation ETF

MBAL

$ 0.17360

CAD

554551101

CA5545511019

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Conservative Allocation ETF

MCON

$ 0.16140

CAD

554567107

CA5545671078

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Growth Allocation ETF

MGRW

$ 0.17705

CAD

554570101

CA5545701016

Quarterly

TSX

Wealthsimple Shariah World Equity Index ETF

WSHR

$ 0.14198

CAD

94701W104

CA94701W1041

Quarterly

Cboe
Canada

Mackenzie Emerging Markets Equity Index ETF

QEE

$ 1.37131

CAD

55455L107

CA55455L1076

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie GQE World Low Volatility ETF

MWLV

$ 0.18313

CAD

55453H108

CA55453H1082

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie Global Dividend ETF

MGDV

$ 0.10186

CAD

554542100

CA5545421003

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie Global Women's Leadership ETF

MWMN

$ 0.75007

CAD

55455C206

CA55455C2067

Annual

Cboe
Canada

Mackenzie Corporate Knights Global 100 Index ETF

MCKG

$ 0.36729

CAD

55452V108

CA55452V1085

Annual

Cboe
Canada

Mackenzie All-Equity Allocation ETF

MEQT

$ 0.13654

CAD

55452A104

CA55452A1049

Quarterly

TSX

Mackenzie Ivy Global Equity ETF

MIVG

$ 0.25795

CAD

55454E104

CA55454E1043

Annual

TSX

Mackenzie GQE Global Equity ETF

MGQE

$ 0.10453

CAD

554546101

CA5545461017

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie GQE International Equity ETF

MIQE

$ 0.24914

CAD

55456A100

CA55456A1003

Semi-Annual

TSX

Mackenzie Core Resources ETF

MORE

$ 1.12280

CAD

55454B100

CA55454B1004

Annual

TSX

Mackenzie Bluewater Next Gen Growth ETF

MNXT

$ 0.00000

CAD

554548107

CA5545481072

Annual

TSX

Mackenzie NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

QQQQ

$ 0.11652

CAD

554535104

CA5545351044

Annual

TSX

Mackenzie GQE US Alpha Extension ETF

MALX

$ 0.00000

CAD

554536102

CA5545361027

Annual

TSX

Mackenzie Defensive Tilt ETF

MDEF

$ 0.09115

CAD

55454C108

CA55454C1086

Annual

TSX

Mackenzie Cyclical Tilt ETF

MCYC

$ 0.02260

CAD

554549105

CA5545491055

Annual

TSX

Further information about Mackenzie ETFs can be found at mackenzieinvestments.com.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with Exchange Traded Funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange Traded Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

The payment of distributions is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an Exchange Traded Fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by the Exchange Traded Fund are greater than the performance of the Exchange Traded Fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an Exchange Traded Fund, and income and dividends earned by an Exchange Traded Fund are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero.

About Mackenzie Investments
Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $246 billion in assets under management as of November 30, 2025. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $311 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of November 30, 2025. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Financial Corporation

English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Hiba Al Mondalek, 438-969-8234, [email protected]

