Mackenzie Investments announces 2026 Mackenzie Together Grants recipients

Six charitable organizations selected for their commitment to strengthening women's economic empowerment

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- Today, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") announced the 2026 recipients of its Mackenzie Together Grants program.

Mackenzie Together Grants support Canadian charitable organizations that are committed to the cause of advancing the economic empowerment of women in Canada, including strengthening financial literacy and increasing access to education and employment opportunities. Since launching in 2022, the initiative has distributed $445,000 to 22 unique Canadian charities.

Currently in its fourth year, the program received almost 100 applications from organizations across Canada. Submissions were evaluated by a diverse panel of Mackenzie leaders, and the recipients were selected based on their alignment with the Mackenzie Together Grants' objectives and their potential impact on their communities.

"Mackenzie is committed to helping build a more inclusive and financially empowered future for women and girls across Canada," said Luke Gould, President and CEO of Mackenzie Investments. "We are proud to support these six exceptional organizations that are creating meaningful opportunities for women and young people to gain the skills, confidence and resources they need to achieve long-term economic independence. Congratulations to this year's recipients--we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will make in their communities."

The 2026 Mackenzie Together Grants recipients are:

Developmental Assistance International Inc. : Based in Winnipeg, the organization's Newcomer Women and Girls Empowerment Program helps French-speaking newcomer women and girls build the skills, confidence and connections needed to thrive in their new communities. The initiative includes academic support, financial literacy training, employment readiness resources and STEM-focused activities designed to expand future opportunities and build economic independence.

Based in Winnipeg, the organization's Newcomer Women and Girls Empowerment Program helps French-speaking newcomer women and girls build the skills, confidence and connections needed to thrive in their new communities. The initiative includes academic support, financial literacy training, employment readiness resources and STEM-focused activities designed to expand future opportunities and build economic independence. Dress for Success Toronto : Through its Learning & Connection Days, Dress for Success Toronto supports job-ready women with professional development opportunities, employment preparation and community-driven networking experiences to help them navigate their careers.

Through its Learning & Connection Days, Dress for Success Toronto supports job-ready women with professional development opportunities, employment preparation and community-driven networking experiences to help them navigate their careers. Femmes du monde à Côte-des-Neiges : The Montreal-based organization's Pathways to Financial Empowerment initiative helps marginalized women strengthen their economic autonomy through financial literacy education, employment support and mentorship, also offering practical resources such as childcare, transportation and interpretation services. Femmes du Monde à Côte-des-Neiges previously received a 2024 Mackenzie Together Grant.

The Montreal-based organization's Pathways to Financial Empowerment initiative helps marginalized women strengthen their economic autonomy through financial literacy education, employment support and mentorship, also offering practical resources such as childcare, transportation and interpretation services. Femmes du Monde à Côte-des-Neiges previously received a 2024 Mackenzie Together Grant. Girls Incorporated of York Region : By delivering three complimentary programs, Girls Incorporated of York Region work to strengthen financial literacy, STEM engagement and career readiness for more than 700 girls and young women facing systemic barriers to education and employment. Girls Incorporated of York Region previously received a 2022 Mackenzie Together Grant.

By delivering three complimentary programs, Girls Incorporated of York Region work to strengthen financial literacy, STEM engagement and career readiness for more than 700 girls and young women facing systemic barriers to education and employment. Girls Incorporated of York Region previously received a 2022 Mackenzie Together Grant. Shad : The organization will be expanding its month-long STEM and entrepreneurship programming for high school students across Canada, including young women and youth from equity-deserving backgrounds. The program equips students with the skills needed to pursue education and careers in STEM and innovation. Shad previously received a 2025 Mackenzie Together Grant.

The organization will be expanding its month-long STEM and entrepreneurship programming for high school students across Canada, including young women and youth from equity-deserving backgrounds. The program equips students with the skills needed to pursue education and careers in STEM and innovation. Shad previously received a 2025 Mackenzie Together Grant. Women and Children Precious Shelter: Through its EmpowerHER: Financial Independence Program, the Peel Region-based organization will build on its financial literacy and employment readiness programming for more than 100 marginalized women each year, helping participants build financial confidence and pursue sustainable pathways to employment and economic stability. Women and Children Precious Shelter previously received a 2025 Mackenzie Together Grant.

About Mackenzie Investments

Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie") is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $266 billion in assets under management as of July 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London. Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations with approximately $340 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of July 31, 2026. For more information, visit mackenzieinvestments.com

SOURCE Mackenzie Investments

English Media Inquiries: Jaimie Roebuck, 647-629-2747, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries: Alex Paul, 514-562-3929, [email protected]