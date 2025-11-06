Pfizer Canada is CPC's longest-standing partner

MONTREAL, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) and Pfizer Canada have extended their partnership, with 2026 marking 30 years of working together to support and promote Paralympic sport.

A premier partner and now official Team Health Partner, Pfizer Canada is CPC's longest-standing partner and has supported the Paralympic Movement across Canada since 1996. The organization first helped ensure Canadian athletes would be able to compete at the Paralympic Games in Atlanta, and their commitment has evolved and grown ever since. This has included promoting health and wellness as well as diversity and inclusion and supporting Para sport development through funding for the Paralympic Foundation of Canada (PFC).

"Pfizer Canada is such an important and valued member of our Canadian Paralympic community and their impact over the years has been instrumental," said Marc-André Fabien, president, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "Through their three decades of support, we have seen the Paralympic Movement grow immensely and that is thanks in part to partners like Pfizer. We are so grateful for their commitment and look forward to continuing to showcase Paralympic sport together."

Pfizer Canada's dedication to the Paralympic Movement in Canada includes supporting Paralympians in developing their careers off the field of play through sponsoring internships with CPC. Dominic Cozzolino (Para ice hockey) and Trinity Lowthian (Para fencing) are currently working with CPC through this program, and former interns include Tara Llanes (wheelchair basketball) and Mike Whitehead (wheelchair rugby.)

"For nearly three decades, Pfizer Canada has stood proudly alongside the Canadian Paralympic Committee, championing the power of sport to inspire, unite, and uplift. Becoming the official Team Health Partner is a natural extension of our commitment to helping Canadians live healthier lives," said An Van Gerven, president, Pfizer Canada. "This enduring partnership is a source of deep pride for our colleagues, as it reflects our values of courage, excellence, equity and joy. We are honoured to continue this journey and celebrate the incredible achievements of Canada's Paralympians."

The partnership renewal will be celebrated today at ParaTough Cup in Montreal. Pfizer is the presenting partner of the Montreal edition of PFC's signature fundraising event.

