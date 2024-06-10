Mable Health Announces Acquisition of V2 Innovations, Extending Growth into Ontario

HALIFAX, NS, June 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Mable Health Inc. ("Mable Health"), a leader in the Canadian orthotics, prosthetics, and mobility aids industry, today announced the acquisition of Kingston-based V2 Innovations Ltd. ("V2"), expanding Mable Health's operations into Ontario. Under the terms of the acquisition, V2 Innovations' shareholders will become shareholders of Mable Health, and will continue to provide state-of-the-art prosthetics, orthotics, assistive devices, and related care from the two existing locations.

Promoting Excellence in Healthcare

For over 15 years, V2 has been at the forefront of healthcare technology, dedicated to improving the quality of life for individuals with mobility or physical vulnerabilities. The integration of V2 Innovations into Mable Health will drive a client-centered approach focused on delivering best-in-class patient outcomes to those with mobility or physical challenges.

AJ Venter, Certified Orthotist and founder of V2, commented, "We take great pride in the clinic our team has built and believe this partnership will allow us to expand while maintaining the high-quality patient outcomes we are known for." Martin Robertson, Certified Prosthetist and Partner of V2 added, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Mable Health and are confident that our industry leading team will continue to thrive as part of a dynamic, expanding healthcare platform."

Mable Health's President, Michel Lanctôt, stated, "The acquisition of V2 represents a significant milestone in our journey to create a national healthcare platform. With V2's proven clinical expertise in orthotics and prosthetics, we are well-positioned to deliver exceptional patient outcomes and continue our expansion across Canada."

About V2 Innovations

V2 Innovations provides a full range of orthotic and prosthetic services, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for Canadians. As a leading provider of orthotics and prosthetics care, V2 Innovations offers a client-centered approach, focusing on finding unique solutions to improve the quality of life for individuals with mobility or physical challenges. For more information, please visit www.v2innovations.ca.

About Mable Health

Mable Health is focused on making investments and acquiring businesses in the orthotics, prosthetics, bracing, and mobility aids industries. Formed in partnership with SeaFort Capital in early 2023, Mable Health is dedicated to delivering best-in-class patient outcomes through its partnerships across Canada. For more information, please visit www.mablehealth.ca.

About SeaFort Capital

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, SeaFort Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower-mid-market Canadian businesses with EBITDA ranging from $2 million to $15 million. SeaFort is a growth-oriented investor that seeks to establish long-term partnerships to help grow industry-leading Canadian companies. SeaFort targets investments in the business services, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing and health services sectors. SeaFort Capital is investing SeaFort Capital Fund II LP, which currently has committed capital of approximately $189 million. For more information, please visit www.seafortcapital.com.

SOURCE Mable Health Inc.

For further information: Michel Lanctôt, President of Mable Health, phone number: 1 866 525-3757 ext.1123