M12 CAPITAL MIC announces Q1/25 quarterly distribution

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 9, 2025 /CNW/ - M12 Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation ("M12") is pleased to announce it has made the Q1/25 distribution of $0.0225 per Preferred Share to shareholders of the MIC.

M12 is listed at FundServ under BEL888F.

Updating Outlook for 2025 to Reflect the Market.

As our CEO outlined in his 2024 Annual Letter, we have updated our target yield to reflect the emerging interest rate cycle as well as the challenging real estate landscape. Tariff overtures are making homebuyers pause with caution, which is a reasonable response to uncertainty.

Interest rates have been declining since late 2024, and if data indicates a broader slowdown, rates may fall further into 2025. As a result, we are now targeting a 9.0% yield for the MIC in 2025. We are proud of this attractive return relative to our peers, many of whom have also updated their distributions in recent months.

We remain committed to delivering a stable and balanced portfolio of mortgages to our investors.

About M12

M12 is a nimble Ontario residential mortgage lender that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the near-bank lending space. With over twenty years of curating mortgage pools for investors, M12 is able to operate well within conservative risk targets while delivering high returns on equity to unitholders.

M12 is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days days after December 31 each tax year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to M12's website at www.m12mic.com.

