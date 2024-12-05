M12 announces the listing of its Class F Preferred Shares - Bel888F

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - M12 Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation ( "M12 Capital" ) is pleased to announce the listing of its Class F Preferred Shares on Fundserv.

The ticker is Bel888F.

M12 Capital's Class A Preferred Shares will also be available, under Bel888A.

The target yield for both classes is 9.5% per annum.

"The listing of our Class F shares marks important progress in executing against our strategy this quarter" says George Moutsouroufis, President and Chief Executive Officer of M12 Capital.

"Coming off two years of significant growth in our equity and our investor base, we are set to achieve record revenues and distributions with fourth quarter 2024 results."

"We have seen some challenging market conditions in 2H/24 but our mortgage portfolio has remained robust. Early indicators signal building demand for single-family mortgages in the growing urban centres. We see stable valuations in 2025."

Brokers, please contact Tom Kennedy for more information.

Tom Kennedy

VP, Investor Relations & Fund Sales

M12 Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

[email protected]

416-778-1914x105

416-488-6142

www.m12mic.com

