M12 CAPITAL MIC announces Dividend and reminds Gen Z about RRSPs/TFSAs!

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - M12 Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation ("M12") is pleased to announce its Quarterly Dividend of $0.095 per unit.

M12 is available on FundServ under BEL888F.

It's so #Y2K – now that you're all grown up you should put savings into RRSPs and TFSAs!

RRSP deadline is March 3. 2025. M12 Capital is no tax pro, but we think benefits include:

the reduction of your tax bill

growing a nest egg

taking advantage of a spousal (as in, getting married!) RRSP

planning for a future in retirement, and growing investments tax-free for the long term

Please consult www.canada.ca for additional information, including unused contribution room plus the annual RRSP limit of a maximum of $32,490 plus exceptional amounts.

The TFSA limit of $7000 can be combined with unused contributions. This tax-free method of investing compounds the 9.5% target yield on M12 Capital MIC so individuals can boost their returns.

"Given M12's low loan-to-value security, we expect our product is in a good position to perform during times of uncertainty. We're predicting an unpredictable year for interest rates and the economy in general," says George Moutsouroufis, President & CEO, M12 Capital. "I strongly encourage this generation of smart, hard-working Gen Zs to consider reducing their taxes and boosting their investment gains."

Shareholders are reminded that M12 offers a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP) that allows them to benefit from compounding returns.

About M12

M12 is a nimble Ontario residential mortgage lender that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the near-bank lending space. With over twenty years of curating mortgage pools for investors, M12 has been able to, and expects to continue to, operate well within conservative risk targets while delivering high returns on equity to unitholders.

M12 is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Canada Income Tax Act, so is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each tax year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the company had been made directly by the shareholder. For further information, please refer to M12's website at www.m12mic.com.

This communication does not constitute or form any part of any offer or invitation or other solicitation to purchase or acquire any securities directly or indirectly in any province or territory in Canada. Any offering is made only pursuant to the relevant offering documents. No securities regulatory authority or any Canadian jurisdiction has assed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this information, and any representation to the contrary is unlawful.

Introductions are permitted exclusively through registered dealers pursuant to applicable securities legislation. M12 has retained Belco Private Capital Inc., an exempt market dealer, to act as distributor in certain jurisdictions of Canada. For further information please contact Tom Kennedy at [email protected].

This communication contains 'forward-looking information". Forward-looking information is based on current, estimates, assumptions, expectations and projections, which are believed to be reasonable but are not assured nor may prove to be correct. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this communication. Actual results may differ materially.

There is no guarantee of performance. Past performance of M12 may not be repeated and historical results achieved may not be indicative of future performance.

SOURCE M12 Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation

To learn more about M12 Capital, please contact: George Moutsouroufis, President & CEO, [email protected]; For further information on investing in M12 Capital, please contact: Tom Kennedy, Dealing Representative, Belco Private Capital Inc., (416) 778-1914 x105, [email protected]