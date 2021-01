Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF Announces Cash Distributions

TORONTO, Jan. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the January, February and March 2021 cash distributions for the Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF (TSX Symbol: PR). Unitholders of record at the close of business on January 29, 2021, February 26, 2021 and March 31, 2021 will receive a cash distribution of $0.033 per unit, payable on or before February 12, 2021, March 12, 2021 and April 15, 2021 respectively.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

SOURCE Lysander Funds Limited

For further information: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275

Related Links

http://lysanderfunds.com