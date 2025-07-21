Lysander Announces Cash Distributions for the Lysander ActivETFs

Lysander Funds Limited

Jul 21, 2025, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the July, August, and September 2025 cash distributions for each of Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF, Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX Symbols: PR; LYCT; LYFR, respectively) (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs"). The unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution in the amount indicated below based on the number of units held, payable on or before the Payment Date.

 ETF

Distribution per
unit

Distribution Record
Date

Payment Date

  Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF

$0.0420

July 31, 2025

August 11, 2025

  Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF

$0.0420

August 29, 2025

September 10, 2025

  Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF

$0.0420

September 29, 2025

October 10, 2025

  Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF

$0.0047

July 31, 2025

August 11, 2025

  Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF

$0.0220

July 31, 2025

August 11, 2025

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

For further information contact: Lysander Funds Limited, Richard Usher-Jones, President, (416) 640 4275

