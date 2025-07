Lysander Announces Cash Distributions for the Lysander ActivETFs

TORONTO, July 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces the July, August, and September 2025 cash distributions for each of Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF, Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX Symbols: PR; LYCT; LYFR, respectively) (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs"). The unitholders of record of each ETF at the close of business on the Distribution Record Date will receive a cash distribution in the amount indicated below based on the number of units held, payable on or before the Payment Date.

ETF Distribution per

unit Distribution Record

Date Payment Date Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF $0.0420 July 31, 2025 August 11, 2025 Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF $0.0420 August 29, 2025 September 10, 2025 Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF $0.0420 September 29, 2025 October 10, 2025 Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF $0.0047 July 31, 2025 August 11, 2025 Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF $0.0220 July 31, 2025 August 11, 2025

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of an ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

