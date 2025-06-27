TORONTO, June 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") has announced the launch of five new Canadian equity mutual funds in partnership with Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. ("Canso"), Triasima Portfolio Management Inc. ("Triasima"), and Pembroke Management Ltd. ("Pembroke"). The new funds are:

Lysander-Canso Canadian Equity Fund;

Lysander-Triasima Canadian Small Cap Equity Fund;

Lysander-Pembroke Canadian All Cap Equity Fund;

Lysander All Canadian Equity Fund; and

Lysander All Canadian Balanced Fund;

(collectively, the "New Funds").

"Lysander is a proud Canadian company and believes that equity markets in this country offer a great opportunity for investors," said Richard Usher-Jones, President of Lysander. "The depth of experience and active management that Canso, Triasima, and Pembroke bring to these equity funds will be a great way to invest in Canada."

Of the New Funds, Lysander will act as portfolio manager for the two fund-of-funds being Lysander All Canadian Equity Fund and Lysander All Canadian Balanced Fund.

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an independently owned investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent portfolio managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

About Canso Investment Counsel Ltd.

Established in 1997, Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. is an independent firm focused on bottom-up security selection and fundamental credit research.

About Triasima Portfolio Management Inc.

Triasima is a Montréal based investment management firm known for their unique Three Pillar Approach™ to constructing equity portfolios.

About Pembroke Management Ltd.

Since its founding in Montréal in 1968, Pembroke has focused on investing in high-quality growth companies in Canada and the US.

®Lysander Funds is a registered trademark of Lysander Funds Limited.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

