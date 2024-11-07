Lysander Funds Limited Wins Multiple 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") was recognized at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 last night with four individual fund awards.

"Lysander is proud to be recognized again at the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada in 2024." said Richard Usher-Jones, President of Lysander. "Our team and Portfolio Managers will continue our efforts to deliver investment results and high-quality service for our advisors and their clients."

The annual LSEG Lipper Fund Awards honour funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The following Lysander Funds were named LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada 2024 Winners:

Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund Over Three and Five Years - Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) - Series F

Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Fund Over Ten Years - Lysander-Canso Short Term and Floating Rate Fund - Series F

Best Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Fund Over Three Years – Lysander-Crusader Equity Income Fund – Series F

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an independently owned investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent Portfolio Managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

Lysander-Canso U.S. Corporate Value Bond Fund (USD) (Series F) was named Best Global Corporate Fixed Income Fund for: (i) 3 years ending July 31, 2024, out of a classification total of 18 funds (3 years) and (ii) 5 years ending July 31, 2024, out of a classification total of 17 funds (5 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2024 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), and 5 (5 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended September 30, 2024 was 10.0% (1 year), 3.0% (3 years), 7.9% (5 years) and 5.3% (since inception – Dec 30, 2014).

Lysander-Canso Short Term and Floating Rate Fund (Series F) was named Best Canadian Short Term Fixed Income Fund for 10 years ending July 31, 2024, out of a classification total of 34 funds (10 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2024 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), and 5 (5 years) and 5 (10 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended September 30, 2024 was 9.2% (1 year), 3.0% (3 years), 3.6% (5 years) and 2.9% (10 years).

Lysander-Crusader Equity Income Fund (Series F) was named Best Canadian Dividend & Income Equity Fund for 3 years ending July 31, 2024, out of a classification total of 58 funds (3 years). The corresponding LSEG Lipper Leader for Consistent Return ratings of the fund for the period ended July 31, 2024 were: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years), 1 (5 years). Performance for the fund (Series F) for the period ended September 30, 2024 was 32.0% (1 year), 17.5% (3 years), 8.3% (5 years) and 4.4% (since inception – Dec 30, 2014).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are historical annual compounded total returns including changes in unit value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed. Note: The Lipper Leader Ratings for each fund are subject to change every month.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, ©2024 LSEG. All rights reserved. Used under license.

®Lysander Funds is a registered trademark of Lysander Funds Limited.

