Lysander Funds and Pembroke Management Ltd. launch new fund

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") has added Pembroke Management Ltd. ("Pembroke") to its line up of Partner Portfolio Managers with the launch of Lysander-Pembroke U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund.

"Lysander is excited to partner with an experienced and well-regarded firm such as Pembroke." said Richard Usher-Jones, President of Lysander. "Our firms share an alignment of interest and a long-term dedication to the success of our investors. We believe the expertise Pembroke has in managing US equities will make this new fund a compelling investment opportunity."

Lysander-Pembroke U.S. Small-Mid Cap Fund will invest primarily in a concentrated number of small to mid-sized U.S. companies judged to have above average growth potential or to be undervalued.

The portfolio management of the fund is led by Portfolio Managers Andrew Garschagen and Matthew Beckerleg, who will apply decades of experience in selecting companies showing high growth potential in an attractive equity segment.

The fund is available to Canadian investors through their investment advisors in Series A with a trailing commission (code LYS945A) and Series F for fee-based accounts (code LYS945F).

About Lysander Funds Limited

Lysander is an independently owned investment fund manager partnered with experienced and independent Portfolio Managers to offer focused investment strategies for Canadian investors.

Our goal at Lysander is to increase the wealth of all Canadians and to empower advisors and investors with insights and expertise to make wise investment decisions.

About Pembroke Management Ltd.

Since its founding in Montreal in 1968, Pembroke Management has focused on investing in high-quality growth companies in Canada and the US. With offices in Montreal and Toronto, Pembroke Management serves institutional and high net worth clients in North America and Europe.

