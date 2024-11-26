TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Lysander Funds Limited ("Lysander") announces estimated cash distributions for each of Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF, Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF and Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF (TSX: PR) (TSX: LYCT) (TSX: LYFR), respectively (each, an "ETF" and collectively, the "ETFs").

Estimated Tax Year ending December 15, 2024, Cash Distribution

The estimated tax year end cash distributions are based on information available as of October 31, 2024, and are subject to change.

ETF Estimated

Income

Per Unit Estimated

Capital Gains

Per Unit Estimated Total

Distribution

Per Unit Lysander-Slater Preferred Share ActivETF $0.0409 $0.000 $0.0409 Lysander-Canso Corporate Treasury ActivETF $0.0309 $0.3536 $0.3845 Lysander-Canso Floating Rate ActivETF $0.0575 $0.0109 $0.0684

The final tax year end cash distributions will be announced as soon as they are finalized for the tax year ending December 15, 2024, and will be based on the units outstanding on the record date of December 31, 2024. The actual taxable amounts of all distributions for 2024, including the tax characteristics of the monthly cash distributions, will be reported to investment dealers (through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. or "CDS") in early 2025.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Distributions are based on the actual number of units outstanding on the record date. Distributions are paid in cash and an investor that receives these distributions should expect that the value of their investment will decline over time. Distributions are not an indication of performance, rate of return or yield. If the Fund's net income/capital gains is less than the amounts distributed in the tax year, the distribution will include a return of capital.

