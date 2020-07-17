Luxury Brand Partners Announces ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr

"I am so excited to finally share ONE/SIZE with everyone," says Patrick Starrr. "I created the brand to be a love letter to my supporters, friends and family. I wanted anyone that ever felt underrepresented to feel embraced and welcomed from a place of kindness, empathy, and compassion. Luxury Brand Partners are the perfect partners to honor my vision for expression and acceptance."

Founded in 2012, Luxury Brand Partners is a brand incubator and venture fund for artist-driven beauty brands, including R + Co, Smith & Cult and V76 by Vaughn. In partnership with Starrr, Luxury Brand Partners conceived and developed ONE/SIZE.

"Patrick has an unbelievable passion for beauty," said Robert DeBaker, Group President at Luxury Brand Partners. "ONE/SIZE is more than an influencer brand; it is redefining beauty by elevating the voices of the unheard, creating space for everyone to belong. With Patrick and LBP at the helm, ONE/SIZE is poised to usher in a new generation of beauty that is unlike anything we've ever seen before."

Luxury Brand Partners raised $50 million earlier this year from Bookend Capital Partners, as part of a minority investment deal to accelerate growth for its current portfolio brands and fuel new incubations.

"We are entering the market at an unbelievable time. There is a critical need for voices like Patrick to lead the charge in evoking real change within the beauty industry. We are proud to be partners in setting the new industry standard," said Tevya Finger, CEO of Luxury Brand Partners. "This infusion of capital into the ONE/SIZE brand, allows us to create extraordinary products and build a community for anyone that has ever felt voiceless. We have hired an incredible syndicate of strategic partners that will help drive this important message forward."

The brand will launch exclusively with national retailer, Sephora, online on July 17, and in-store across 523 locations in the U.S. and Canada on July 30.

"Sephora has always been committed to bringing clients the very best in beauty, with a special focus on delivering a product assortment that caters to all, a value that aligns with ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr's mission of making beauty for everyone," said Artemis Patrick, Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer at Sephora. "Patrick is beloved in his own right – his authenticity, love for beauty and inclusive mindset resonate with his millions of followers and align seamlessly with all Sephora stands for – and the ONE/SIZE by Patrick Starrr brand is an organic extension of who he is as a person. We are thrilled to introduce this brand to our clients, who we are confident will be delighted by these products, and we are excited to welcome even more of Patrick's followers to the Sephora beauty community."

About ONE/SIZE

Inspired by our founder and digital icon, Patrick Starrr, ONE/SIZE is redefining beauty by elevating the voices of the unheard. ONE/SIZE is a beauty brand driving kindness through meaningful connection, profound storytelling, and innovative artistry.

We make space for everyone to belong in our movement for radical expression. ONE/SIZE is committed to delivering extraordinary products and larger than life performances. Makeup is a ONE/SIZE fits all.

About Patrick Starrr

Patrick Simondac, known professionally as Patrick Starrr, is a celebrity make-up artist, digital star, and beauty guru. Patrick began his career as a professional photographer in Orlando, FL. After mastering the art of photoshopping his clients' photos, his interest in learning how to apply makeup grew and he soon became a self-taught professional makeup artist. In 2013, Patrick launched his, now hugely successful, YouTube channel. As of July 2020, Patrick's total social media following exceeds 12MM and continues to grow.

Patrick has won several awards for his YouTube channel such as The Streamys, The Shorty Awards, and Webby Awards. He has hosted the NYX Face Awards, American Influencer Awards, and was the Access Hollywood correspondent at the Teen Choice Awards. He was also the official social correspondent for NBC's Hairspray Live! Facebook Live broadcast. Patrick is an active member of GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) and works with other LGBTQ related charities and initiatives. Born in New York, but raised in Orlando, FL, Patrick currently resides in Los Angeles with his brother Peter.

About Luxury Brand Partners, LLC

Luxury Brand Partners is part brand incubator, part venture fund, part brand operator and totally unique in the beauty space. LBP is a company that develops and nurtures prestigious, artist-driven beauty brands, with a portfolio that includes R+Co, Smith & Cult, IGK, V76 by Vaughn and In Common. Previous LBP brands include Oribe Hair Care, Becca and Pulp Riot. Its diverse collective of industry thought leaders and artists works closely with each brand to create innovative, high-performance products with carefully curated ingredients, packaging, fragrance and design.

Luxury Brand Partners is headquartered in Miami with offices in New York and Los Angeles. Officially founded in 2012, LBP has grown to over 200 employees with a portfolio of brands sold in over 20 countries and across retail and professional beauty channels including, but not limited to top salons, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Net-a-Porter, Neiman Marcus, Kith, Space NK and Blue Mercury.

