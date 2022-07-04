"Lumino Health Virtual Care EAP is an all-in-one solution to help Canadians get immediate access to support. We want to provide our members with the help they need, when they need it. Today's announcement means help is just a few clicks away," said Marie-Chantal Côté, Senior Vice-President, Group Benefits, Sun Life Canada. "Launching EAP through Lumino Health Virtual Care is another way of making the continuation of care easier and more accessible."

EAP services are available through workplace benefits plans. The service is available 24/7 and provides support across a range of areas including:

Stress & Wellness services including support for depression, anxiety, grief and burnout;

Work & Career services including professional development and work-life balance;

Legal & Financial services including assisting with debt management and divorce;

Family & Relationship services including parenting support, couples coaching, and eldercare navigation.

"EAP services are important to help people navigate life's difficult moments," said Cherif Habib, Chief Executive Officer, Dialogue. "When people are in need, they're looking to get support as quickly as possible. This virtual tool allows members to get a personalized assessment within minutes and an appointment with a mental health professional within 24 hours."

As part of their EAP service, members have access to online cognitive behavioural therapy (iCBT). The program offers a series of interactive, self-care toolkits. They are clinically proven to support mental health disorders, including anxiety and depression.

A new Stress Management and Well-Being program is also now available through Lumino Health Virtual Care. This add-on service leverages the dedicated care team and resources from Dialogue. The program offers additional mental health services to members, including access to psychologists, psychotherapists, and mental health specialists. Through the app, members complete a brief online stress test. They are then connected with a mental health specialist for an initial assessment and receive a personalized care plan. Based on their needs, members are matched to an appropriate practitioner, with access to unlimited sessions until remission.

Lumino Health Virtual Care's suite of services provides an integrated approach to healthcare. Members can use one platform to meet many of their health and wellness needs. To learn more about Lumino Health Virtual Care EAP, please visit our Group Benefits website.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2022, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.35 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com .

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

