Dec 17, 2024, 07:00 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - The annual data update of Madison's Sawmill Lumber Directory Listings is complete and live online. Be among the first to sign up and gain access to this worthwhile knowledge base!
The same expertly researched and thoroughly cross-referenced business information Madison's has provided customers for decades is enhanced with our *new* sophisticated but easy-to-use online platform.
No Other Sawmill Directory Contains So Much Valuable Information. Subscribe Now to Discover This Opportunity for Yourself.
The full dataset contains over 3,880 lumber manufacturing facilities in the US and almost 1,550 Canadian operations, for companies throughout the lumber supply chain, including: primary sawmills, secondary remanufacturers, panel mills, wholesalers, importers, exporters, and reload yards.
Let Madison's help you find all the wood you need. Our database is far more than just a list of names and addresses. We show you which companies produce what products, then put you in touch with sales managers and key contacts in the North American forest products industry.
Find all the lumber and wood products you need!
Subscribing to Our Service Will Prove its Value to You Every Single Day, Because We Designed It to Make Your Job Easier.
During this time of fast-moving changes in wood products manufacturing and with construction activity, don't miss out on the benefits of this convenient and powerful tool which instantly connects you with the lumber processing industry in Canada and the US.
Find your business connections more easily. Join those who have already signed up for a subscription and are currently taking advantage of access to our robust dashboard.
For an investment of as little as US$989 per year for an individual user you will have all the information you need 24 hours a day, available at your fingertips with just the push of a button:
Updated daily, this in-depth directory of lumber companies is delivered in a simple online dashboard tool, designed to easily search, filter, view, save, and print.
Utilize our robust search engine to mine prospects throughout the supply-chain:
- View individual facility operations on a single screen
- The database can be filtered, searched, and sorted
- Filters can be saved for quick and easy drill-downs to the exact companies you need to reach
- Individual page entries are printable
Sign up now for your own login to connect with:
- What you need to plan your investment strategy in the dimension lumber and timber industries
- Foreshadow of spot shortages, overages, and balance of supply with demand
- The latest on North American solid wood and paper companies
- Presented in a simple online dashboard tool
- Available at your fingertips 24 hours a day
Contact our office any time to learn more:
The information tool for your forest management and investment planning decisions.
For further details go here: https://madisonsreport.com/products/sawmill-directory/
Sample screenshot of an individual listing from the Madison's Sawmill Lumber Directory Listings dashboard:
To subscribe to Madison's Sawmill Lumber Directory Listings, simply fill out an order form here: https://madisonsreport.com/subscribe/
Established in 1952, Madison's Lumber Prices is your premiere source for North American softwood lumber news, prices, industry insight, and industry contacts. The weekly Madison's Lumber Reporter publishes current Canadian and US construction framing dimension lumber and panel wholesaler pricing information 50 weeks a year and access to historical pricing as well.
Madison's offers a variety of products to meet your information needs regarding the North American forest products industry including:
Madison's Lumber Prices Dashboard: https://madisonsreport.com/products/lumber-price-dashboard/
Madison's Heating Wood Pellet Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/pellets/
Madison's British Columbia Coast Log Prices: https://madisonsreport.com/products/bc-coastal-logs/
Madison's Forest Pulse: https://madisonsreport.com/products/forest-pulse/
Madison's North America Sawmill Listings: https://madisonsreport.com/products/sawmill-directory/
Madison's Sawmill Curtailment Lookout: https://madisonsreport.com/products/sawmill-lookout/
SOURCE Madison's Lumber Reporter
Keta Kosman, Publisher, Madison's Lumber Reporter, est. 1952, Vancouver, BC, Canada, www.madisonsreport.com, 604 319-2266
