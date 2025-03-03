OTTAWA, ON, March 3, 2025 /CNW/ - After 15 years of trailblazing urban agriculture in Montreal, Lufa Farms is excited to announce its expansion to Ottawa as of March 4th, 2025. Known for building the world's first and largest commercial rooftop greenhouses along with delivering fresh, local produce and groceries, Lufa Farms is bringing their innovative approach to sustainable food production and delivery to the nation's capital.

Since 2010, Lufa Farms has been redefining urban agriculture with state-of-the-art rooftop greenhouses that grow a wide variety of vegetables including tomatoes, cucumbers, lettuce, and peppers - all free from synthetic pesticides. They produce unbeatable fresh local vegetables with minimal environmental impact using a closed-loop hydroponic system.

"We've been looking forward to expanding to Ottawa for a long time," said CEO Mohamed Hage. "Ottawa is a city that truly values food autonomy and sustainability. We're thrilled to share our fresh vegetables and an incredible selection of local products with families here."

As part of the expansion, the Ottawa community will gain access to Lufa Farms' online Marketplace, featuring over 2,000 products from more than 450 trusted farmers and food makers. From fresh greens and organic cheeses to artisanal baked goods and responsibly sourced meats, everything is delivered straight to residents' doorsteps six days a week - ensuring unbeatable freshness and convenience.

"I had the opportunity to visit Lufa Farms in Montreal and witness firsthand their commitment to local, sustainable food production," said Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change of Canada. "Their expansion to Ottawa is great news - more Canadians will have access to fresh, local products that offer both convenience and quality. This is a win for the environment, food security, and Canadian producers!"

Key Facts About Lufa Farms:

Harvest-to-door in under 24 hours: Vegetables are delivered less than a day after being picked.

Vegetables are delivered less than a day after being picked. Grown without synthetic pesticides: All produce is cultivated in hydroponic greenhouses and certified pesticide-free.

All produce is cultivated in hydroponic greenhouses and certified pesticide-free. Local and sustainable: Delivering within a 3-hour radius of Montreal , including Ottawa , to keep food close to home.

Delivering within a 3-hour radius of , including , to keep food close to home. A bounty of choices: With over 2,000 products from local farmers and foodmakers.

With over 2,000 products from local farmers and foodmakers. Flexible and easy: Choose your delivery day, pause when needed, or cancel anytime - a service tailored to fit your life.

Lufa Farms is proud to join Ottawa's vibrant food community, providing fresh, local produce while supporting sustainable farming practices and food autonomy.

LUFA FARMS

Lufa Farms' mission is to create a better food system by growing food sustainably on city rooftops and partnering with hundreds of farmers and food makers, to provide customers with fresh, local, responsible food via their online Marketplace. For more information about Lufa Farms, please visit their website .

