MONTREAL, Dec. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Lufa Farms is proud to announce the relaunch of their Night Kitchen, offering a new take on ready-made meals and drinks made with fresh, synthetic-pesticide-free, responsibly sourced ingredients. This new project is designed to provide Lufavores, the company's clients, with prepared meals made overnight for optimal freshness.

Lufa Farms CEO Mohamed Hage visiting long-time partners in Florida, tasting fresh fruit straight from the grove, and ensuring traceability and quality. (CNW Group/Lufa Farms Inc.)

The Night Kitchen is kicking things off with a focus on freshly pressed juices made with ingredients sourced from Lufa Farms' trusted partners. It all started with a visit to Florida, where the team met with one of their long-time citrus partners committed to growing fruits without synthetic pesticides. This direct partnership ensures traceability and allows the company to bring fresh citrus straight from the orchards to their Ville Saint-Laurent kitchen within days of harvest.

Every morning, the Night Kitchen team presses the fruit for the day's orders. The juice is then bottled and ready to be delivered to Lufavores that same day, bringing freshness to their doorsteps in record time. The current lineup of daily pressed drinks includes orange, pomelo, tangelo, and tangerine juice as well as lemonade. As the seasons change, so will the offerings, with new blends crafted to highlight the best produce available.

"It's magic," said Mohamed Hage, founder and CEO of Lufa Farms. "Knowing the juice my family and I drink is freshly pressed the same day, affordable, sourced from partners we trust, and prepared responsibly - it represents all the values of Lufa Farms in a bottle."

Looking ahead, Lufa Farms plans to further reduce waste by introducing a glass bottle return program by the beginning of 2025. Lufavores will be able to return empty bottles with their basket, where they'll be sanitized and reused, contributing to a circular economy and reducing the project's environmental footprint.

The Night Kitchen is just getting started. With over a decade of experience delivering hyper-fresh produce, a growing community of Lufavores, and trusted partners, Lufa Farms will expand the Night Kitchen to include a full range of seasonal, ready-made meals.

LUFA FARMS

Lufa Farms' mission is to create a better food system by growing food sustainably on city rooftops and partnering with hundreds of farmers and food makers to provide customers with fresh, local, responsible food via their online Marketplace. For more information, please visit their website.

SOURCE Lufa Farms Inc.

Callie Giaccone, PR & Outreach Specialist, Email: [email protected], Cell: 514-830-4443