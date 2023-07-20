TORONTO, July 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario Chair Joanne De Laurentiis is pleased to announce the appointment of Lucie Tedesco to the FSRA Board of Directors for a two-year term, effective July 13, 2023.

Lucie Tedesco is an accomplished bilingual financial services executive with over 34 years experience in financial sector policy and regulation, governance, risk management, law, strategy and operations, and consumer protection.

Ms. Tedesco is a former Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada and, until September 2023, is a Strategic Adviser and Counsel at McCarthy Tétrault LLP in the Banking and Financial Services Regulatory Group.

She has held senior positions with Export Development Canada, including Vice-President, Insurance and Loan Operations, and Vice-President, Strategy and Planning. She has also served on the boards of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, and as Chair and Vice-Chair of the International Financial Consumer Protection Organisation.

"Lucie is an accomplished lawyer with a deep knowledge of regulatory matters and financial sector policy. She has considerable experience in banking, insurance, payments, external complaint bodies, market conduct, consumer protection and regulatory technology" said Chair Joanne De Laurentiis, "Her experience as former Commissioner of the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada also brings consumer insights onto the FSRA Board."

