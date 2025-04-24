LUCA APPOINTS RAMON MENDOZA INTERIM COO

VANCOUVER, BC, April 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) reports that Mr. Armando Alexandri has stepped down from his role as Chief Operating Officer of the Company to pursue a new opportunity. He will remain a key technical consultant to the Company.

Mr. Ramon Mendoza, Luca's Chief Technical Officer, has assumed the position of Interim COO effective, April 24, 2025. Mr. Mendoza has over 35 years of senior experience in the mining industry with expertise in mine development, mine process improvements, and a highly successful track record of managing both underground and open-pit operations. He specializes in advanced optimization techniques, integrating mine designs, planning, cost modeling tools, and geo-sciences into the mine and processing plans.

Commenting on Mr. Alexandri's resignation, Dan Barnholden, CEO, said, "We are greatly appreciative of the work that Armando did as COO of Luca, guiding the company through an incredible operational turnaround. Over the past year, Luca has built operational depth in all roles and we have great confidence in the technical team, led by Ramon Mendoza. We wish Armando great success as he pursues new opportunities and we look forward to his continued support in his ongoing consulting role."

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a Canadian mining company with two wholly owned mines located in the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico . These mines produce gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead and generate strong cash flow. Both mines have considerable development and resource upside as well as world-class exploration potential.

The Company's Campo Morado Mine, located in Guerrero State, hosts VMS-style, polymetallic mineralization within a large land package comprising 121 sq km. It is an underground operation, producing zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 75 sq km, located in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver contained in zinc and lead concentrates. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Dan Barnholden"

Dan Barnholden, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Luca Mining Corp.

For further information about Luca Mining Corp., please contact: Sophia Shane, Director of Investor Relations, [email protected], +1 (604) 306-6867 or Glen Sandwell, Corporate Communications Manager, [email protected], Tel: +1 (604) 684-8071