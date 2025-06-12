LUCA ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP GROWTH AND BOARD TRANSITION

VANCOUVER, BC, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to report that Mr. Ramon Mendoza, currently Luca's interim Chief Operating Officer will assume the position of permanent COO effective as of June 01, 2025. Mr. Mendoza will also continue to be the Company's Chief Technical Officer.

Mr. Mendoza has over 35 years of senior experience in the mining industry, with expertise in mine development, process optimization, and a highly successful track record of managing both underground and open-pit operations. He has played a pivotal role in the successful transformation of Luca's operations at the Campo Morado and Tahuehueto mines in Mexico into consistent producers of gold, silver and base metals with significant growth potential. Prior to joining Luca, Mr. Mendoza worked as a mining consultant and spent many years at First Majestic Silver Corp., where he was a member of the senior leadership team, focusing on strategic management and project execution.

The Company also announces that Mr. David Rhodes will be stepping down as Chairman effective as of June 10, 2025 but will remain a valued member of Luca's Board of Directors. Well known in the financial industry, including as the Managing Director of Endeavour Financial, Mr. Rhodes' guidance and expertise will continue to be of great benefit to the Company.

Mr. Peter Damouni will step into the role of Chairman of the Board. He brings over 20 years of global corporate and investment banking experience with a focus on the natural resources sector. Mr Damouni has served as an executive and director of several public companies listed on the TSX, TSXV, and LSE. Throughout his career, he has played a key role in developing and executing corporate strategies, including equity and debt financings, restructurings, joint ventures, acquisitions and sale processes. Mr. Damouni has been a Director of Luca since 2024 and has demonstrated outstanding leadership to the Company, fostering a shared sense of purpose, initiative and positivity.

Mr. Dan Barnholden, CEO, commented, "I believe that Luca has a team that is second to none. Ramon Mendoza and Peter Damouni are highly effective, strong leaders who are focused on growing Luca in a safe, sustainable way. Peter is very much welcomed as Chair as we continue to build and execute our corporate strategies. He is an excellent team-builder and his guidance will be critical as our growth accelerates. I would like to thank David Rhodes for his support and expertise during his time as Luca's Chair. Luca is fortunate that David will remain as a Director. Ramon has excelled on the operational front since joining Luca and will build upon this success in his new position as COO. He is a role model to the teams in Mexico and under his leadership Luca's two mines have consistently performed well. His expertise has facilitated successful optimizations at the Company's operations leading to increased production, cash flow and market performance."

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a Canadian mining company with two wholly owned mines located in the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico. These mines produce gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead and generate strong cash flow. Both mines have considerable development and resource upside as well as significant exploration potential.

The Company's Campo Morado Mine hosts VMS-style, polymetallic mineralization within a large land package comprising 121 sq km. It is an underground operation, producing gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead. The mine is located in Guerrero State.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 75 sq km in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

(signed) "Dan Barnholden"

Dan Barnholden, CEO

