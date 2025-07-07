LUCA DRILLS 15 METRES OF 5.4 g/t GOLD AND 8.4% ZINC AT CAMPO MORADO

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Luca Mining Corp. ("Luca" or the "Company") (TSXV: LUCA) (OTCQX: LUCMF) (Frankfurt: Z68) is pleased to announce analytical results from the first surface drillhole at the Reforma Deposit and the next four (4) underground diamond drill holes of an ongoing 5,000 metre ("m") underground and 2,500m surface Phase One exploration drill program at the Campo Morado Polymetallic VMS mine in Guerrero State, Mexico.

Drill hole locations (CNW Group/Luca Mining Corp.)

Surface drillhole CM-RF-25-001 intercepts 15.1m of 11.9 AuEq ** (5.35 g/t gold, 187.50 g/t silver, 0.31% copper, 8.39% zinc and 2.75% lead) at the Reforma Deposit

(5.35 g/t gold, 187.50 g/t silver, 0.31% copper, 8.39% zinc and 2.75% lead) at the Reforma Deposit Underground drillhole CMUG-25-015 returns assays including 4.5m of 12.2 g/t AuEq ** ( 4.5m of 0.36 g/t gold, 161 g/t silver, 7.16% copper, 1.82% zinc and 0.12% lead) within a wider 11m of 7.6 g/t AuEq ( 0.32 g/t gold, 99 g/t silver, 4.20% copper, 1.63% zinc and 0.19% lead )

returns assays including ( within a wider ( ) 22 underground drillholes completed to date as part of a 5,000m Phase 1 program targeting near-mine resource expansion

to date as part of a Phase 1 program targeting near-mine resource expansion Unrealized mineral potential continues to be identified in underexplored zones – results to inform updated mineral resource and mine plans

in underexplored zones – results to inform updated mineral resource and mine plans Surface drilling continues at Reforma and El Rey with 5 drillholes completed to date at the Reforma Deposit – first exploration of these deposits since 2010

Campo Morado hosts several polymetallic massive sulphide deposits containing gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead mineralization within a highly prospective land package totaling over 121 square kilometres within the Sierra Madre del Sur mineralized belt. This year's underground exploration campaign represents the first substantive exploration the project and mine have seen since 2014.

Surface drillhole CM-RF-25-001 was collared within the central part of the Reforma deposit, intersecting 15.05m of 11.9 AuEq (5.35 g/t gold, 188 g/t silver, 0.31% copper, 8.39% zinc and 2.75% lead) within a larger 21.52m of 9.53 AuEq (4.24 g/t gold, 159 g/t silver, 0.38% copper, 6.24% zinc and 2.05% lead) . As the inaugural surface drillhole for Luca, it was designed to confirm the size, tenor, and grade of precious and base metals historically reported at the Reforma deposit and will help guide future exploration of untested gold-rich targets north of the high-grade G9 deposit and other currently producing areas on the Campo Morado property.

Underground drillholes CMUG-25-14 through CMUG-25-16 targeted an untested area adjacent to the SW Zone. Drillhole CMUG-25-014 was drilled vertically to test priority gaps below the SW Zone, intersecting a mineralized zone that returned 1.6 m of 3.06 g/t AuEq (0.89 g/t gold, 60 g/t silver, 0.48% copper, 1.92% zinc and 0.37% lead) within a broader massive sulphide interval that began at the drill collar located immediately next to the current mine workings. Drillholes CMUG-25-015 and CMUG-25-016 targeted an undrilled area between the SW and C277 production zones and returned mineralized intervals of of 10.96m grading 7.57 g/t AuEq (0.32 g/t gold, 99 g/t silver, 4.20% copper, 1.63% zinc and 0.19% lead) from 0.0m, and 30.81m grading 1.59 g/t AuEq (0.19 g/t gold, 22 g/t silver, 0.18% copper, 2.34% zinc and 0.14% lead) from 104.5m depth (See Table 1). Figure 1 to 3 present the location of the drillholes, and Table 2 provides drill collar details. Drillhole CMUG-25-018 was collared in the Largo Zone and drilled to test for continuity of mineralization between the Largo Zone and anomalous areas to the west identified from historical drilling.

Paul D. Gray, Luca´s VP of Exploration, commented, "Intersecting thick, high-grade, gold-rich massive sulphides in Luca's first drillhole at the Reforma Deposit clearly demonstrates how quickly the Company's exploration efforts can have a transformative impact on the mine and also our ability to realize the untapped metal endowment of Campo Morado. The gold-rich Reforma and El Rey Deposits were discovered and partially defined in the 1990's but were never incorporated into the Campo Morado mine plan after the zinc-rich G9 Deposit became the primary focus of previous operators. Luca is uniquely positioned to target these gold-rich deposits during record gold prices while continuing to build out the resources in the G9 Deposit. Underground drill results continue to impress with the discovery of additional mineralized zones with each batch of assays."

Table 1: Highlighted Diamond Drill Assay Results from Underground Drillholes CMUG-25-14 through CMUG-25-18 and Surface Drillhole CM-RF-25-001.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) * Au g/t Ag g/t Cu % Pb % Zn % AuEq** CMUG-25-014 0.0 1.6 1.6 0.89 59.60 0.48 0.37 1.92 3.06 CMUG-25-015 0.0 11.0 11.0 0.32 99.14 4.20 0.19 1.63 7.57 Including















0.0 4.5 4.5 0.36 160.66 7.16 0.12 1.82 12.21 And















7.4 9.6 2.2 0.46 50.18 1.42 0.50 2.64 4.00 201.5 202.9 1.4 0.20 28.30 0.27 0.03 2.37 1.78 259.3 261.6 2.2 0.20 29.74 0.47 0.02 2.84 2.21 CMUG-25-016 48.8 56.3 7.5 0.19 24.62 0.21 0.25 1.88 1.52 104.5 135.3 30.8 0.19 22.45 0.18 0.14 2.34 1.59 144.5 150.7 6.1 0.17 25.80 0.19 0.13 1.92 1.47 Including















146.0 150.7 4.6 0.19 28.92 0.22 0.14 2.26 1.70 281.4 286.2 4.8 0.20 21.43 0.48 0.03 1.24 1.54 CMUG-25-018 100.6 101.5 0.9 0.11 32.60 0.99 0.08 0.30 1.91 160.9 163.2 2.3 0.49 52.55 0.65 0.58 0.16 2.19 Including















160.9 161.3 0.5 1.56 143.90 1.84 1.25 0.04 6.06 247.3 253.7 6.4 0.72 48.47 0.54 0.23 1.12 2.49 Including















249.4 251.5 2.2 1.09 75.72 0.93 0.32 1.50 3.86 CMRF-25-001 231.5 232.9 1.4 1.02 14.72 0.87 0.01 0.23 2.41 244.0 248.3 4.3 0.22 22.03 0.55 0.17 2.21 2.05 248.3 269.9 21.5 4.24 158.50 0.38 2.05 6.24 9.53 Including















254.8 269.9 15.1 5.35 187.48 0.31 2.75 8.39 11.90 Including















262.8 269.9 7.1 7.07 238.20 0.29 4.02 9.55 14.99 Including















266.9 269.9 3.0 9.68 277.08 0.36 2.82 8.59 17.50

*True widths are estimated to be >90% of drilled intervals. ** AuEq equation is: AuEq = Au + (Ag*0.0124) + (Cu%*1.2787) + (Pb%*0.2740) + (Zn%*0.3653), at $2,250 US$/oz Au, 28 US$/oz Ag, 4.20 US$/lb Cu, 0.90 US$/lb Pb and 1.20 US$/lb Zn, respectively.



To date, 22 underground diamond drillholes have been completed, totaling over 4,476m with "HQ" and/or "NQ" sized diamond drill core. These underground drillholes are part of the current exploration campaign, which is primarily focused on defining mineable resources in close proximity to existing mine workings, as well as within zones interpreted to host extensions of known mineralization based on the property´s extensive historical drilling database. It is anticipated that these drillholes will, in part, inform an updated Mineral Resource estimate at Campo Morado and will additionally combine to add new mineable bodies to the near and medium-term Campo Morado mine plan.

In addition, at Reforma, five additional surface drillholes have been completed, totaling over 1,350m with "HQ" and/or "PQ" sized diamond drill core. These surface drillholes are part of a Phase 1, 2,500m surface drilling campaign at the Reforma and El Rey Deposits, designed to confirm and expand the existing mineral resources at both sites, as well as to collect material for further metallurgical test work, all with the objective of adding the Reforma and El Rey deposits into an improved Campo Morado mine plan.

Table 2: Underground and Surface Drill Collar Details for Released Results



UTM WGS84







Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) CMUG-25-014 378638 2011031 829 278 -90 251 CMUG-25-015 378642 2011031 830 096 -7 330 CMUG-25-016 378697 2011053 838 092 -5 359 CMUG-25-018 379152 2011575 1,065 302 -27 309 CM-RF-25-001 380103 2013316 1,586 042 -58 302

About 2025 Campo Morado Surface Exploration Program

Luca's inaugural surface drill program will run in parallel with the ongoing underground exploration program at Campo Morado. The Phase 1 program includes 2,500m of diamond drilling focused on definition and expansion of the Reforma and El Rey Deposits (located approximately one kilometer north and east of the main Campo Morado mine. These deposits host mineral resources (See Company News Release of April 8, 2025) which have not been assessed in any way in over 14 years.

Thirty-eight (38) priority targets have been identified from assessment of the substantive historical exploration database of Campo Morado and ranked, based on coincident favourable geological, geochemical and geophysical interpretations. Several of these targets, including Reforma and El Rey, have seen historical exploration, including diamond drilling; however, the majority remain undrilled. Considering the fertile geologic settling of the large Campo Morado concessions and the camp's prolific discovery history, each of these targets has the potential to host significant VMS mineralization. Luca intends to prioritize and systematically explore the larger Campo Morado concession package in the coming months.

Of particular interest with respect to Reforma and El Rey is the marked gold-silver enriched content that has been identified. Metal prices especially for gold and silver-have significantly increased since Reforma and El Rey were first explored which presents an extremely attractive value-add opportunity. Luca believes that the precious metal endowment of these, and other related mineralized deposits in the camp, can add tremendous value to the Company's asset base.

About 2025 Campo Morado Underground Exploration Program

The current Campo Morado drill campaign represents the first meaningful exploration program carried out on the property since 2014 and is designed to target the addition of mineral resources to the near- and medium-term mine plan at Campo Morado.

The Company plans up to 5,000 metres of underground diamond drilling from approximately 25 holes during this first phase of exploration activities. This program's primary target is the definition of additional mineral resources from under-drilled zones proximal to existing underground production areas, as well as the identification of mineralization within previously untested areas with high potential for the discovery of new mineral resources. Additionally, a 2,500m surface drilling campaign is currently underway on the Reforma and El Rey Deposits.

Previous exploration at Campo Morado has combined to produce an extensive set of high-quality, proprietary geological database, including over 600,000 metres of underground and surface drilling, property-wide geologic/structural mapping, approximately 30,000 geochemical soil samples, and a variety of airborne and ground-based geophysical surveys (including gravity, magnetics, electromagnetics and induced polarization). Analysis of these geophysical survey datasets, particularly gravity, resulted directly in the discovery and definition of mineralized zones on the property and will continue to guide all exploration initiatives; moreover, this large geophysical dataset is currently being compiled, cleaned and reinterpreted by Luca in an effort to prioritize the greater than 38 exploration targets identified to date across the property.

Analytical Method and Quality Assurance/Quality Control Measures

All drill core splits reported in this news release were analysed by Bureau Veritas of Durango, Mexico, utilizing the Multi-Acid digestion ICP-ES 35-element MA300 analytical package with FA-430 30-gram Fire Assay with AAS finish for gold on all samples. Au over-limits from FA-430 are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Ag over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by FA530 30-gram Fire Assay with Gravimetric finish. Similarly, Cu, Pb and Zn over-limits from ICP MA300 analytical package are re-analyzed by ICP Multi-Acid digestion MA370 package. All core samples were split by core saw on-site at Luca's core processing facilities at the Campo Morado Mine. Once split, half samples were placed back in the core boxes with the other half of split samples sealed in poly bags with one part of a three-part sample tag inserted within. Samples were collected by Bureau Veritas at the Campo Morado Mine site and transported to Bureau Veritas' Durango Laboratory, where samples are prepared to a 250-gram pulp and analyzed for Gold by Fire assay with pulps shipped to Bureau Veritas's Analytical laboratory in Vancouver, B.C., for final ICP analysis. A robust system of standards, 1/4 core duplicates and blanks was implemented in the 2025 exploration drilling program and is monitored as chemical assay data become.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Paul D. Gray, P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration at Luca Mining. Mr. Gray is a Qualified Person for the Company as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Luca Mining Corp.

Luca Mining Corp. (TSX-V: LUCA, OTCQX: LUCMF, Frankfurt: Z68) is a Canadian mining company with two wholly owned mines located in the prolific Sierra Madre mineralized belt in Mexico. These mines produce gold, copper, zinc, silver, and lead and generate strong cash flow. Both mines have considerable development and resource upside as well as District Scale exploration potential.

The Company's Campo Morado Mine hosts VMS-style, polymetallic mineralization within a large land package comprising 121 square kilometres. It is an underground operation, producing zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead. The mine is located in Guerrero State.

The Tahuehueto Mine is a large property of over 75 square kilometres in Durango State. The project hosts epithermal gold and silver vein-style mineralization. Tahuehueto is a newly constructed underground mining operation producing primarily gold and silver. The Company has successfully commissioned its mill and is now in commercial production.

For more information, please visit: www.lucamining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "Forward-Looking Information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward Looking Information includes, but is not limited to, estimated production guidelines for 2025 and other possible events, conditions or performance that are based on assumptions about the proposed exploration program and its anticipated results; the timing and costs of future activities on the Company's properties, such as production rates and increases and sustaining capital expenditures; success of exploration, development, and metres to be drilled in exploration on the Tahuehueto Mine site and the Campo Morado Mine site. In certain cases, Forward-Looking Information can be identified using words and phrases such as "plans"," expects", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases. In preparing the Forward-Looking Information in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that the Company will be able to raise additional capital as necessary; the current exploration, development, environmental and other objectives concerning the Tahuehueto Mine can be achieved; that consistent and sustainable mill feed at Campo Morado Mine will be achieved; the continuity of the price of gold and other metals and economic and political conditions. Forward-Looking Information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-Looking Information. There can be no assurance that Forward-Looking Information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on Forward-Looking Information. Except as required by law, the Company does not assume any obligation to release publicly any revisions to Forward-Looking Information contained in this news release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

