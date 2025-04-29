LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ANNOUNCES ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE "2025 BLOOM BURTON & CO. HEALTHCARE INVESTOR CONFERENCE"

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, April 29, 2025 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (TSXV: LSL.DB) (the "Corporation" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, announced today it will participate in the 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference. Mr. Roberge, President and CEO, will make a presentation on May 5 at 10:30 EST, and will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

Event: Date Location Presentation: 2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference May 5 - 6, 2025 Metro Toronto Convention Center, Ontario May 5 - 10:30 EST

A live and recorded webcast of the LSL Pharma presentation will be available on the "Information for Investors" section of LSL Pharma corporate website www.groupelslpharma.com or at the following link:

https://event.summitcast.com/view/hG2KhRan38C8o5wZiWyxNK/7Ga7vvMLr2KgxFSJVAcWhM

For more information on the "2025 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference" or to register, please follow this link.

ABOUT THE CONFERENCE

The Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference brings together American, Canadian and international investors interested in the latest developments in Canadian healthcare companies. Participants will have the opportunity to obtain up-to-date information on leading Canadian public and private companies, through presentations and private meetings.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as cosmetic, pharmaceutical and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid forms. For further information, please visit www.groupelslpharma.com.

