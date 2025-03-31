LSL PHARMA GROUP APPOINTS LOUIS LAFLAMME TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL) (TSXV: LSL.DB) (the "Corporation" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Louis Laflamme as a member of the board of directors.

"We are delighted to see Louis, a renowned leader in the health industry, join our board of directors. Louis has had success in building OpSens Inc., a revolutionary company in interventional cardiology. His experience with a publicly traded leading global business will be a precious asset for LSL Pharma," said François Roberge, President and CEO.

"I am excited to be joining the board of directors of LSL Pharma at such a dynamic phase of the Corporation's growth and evolution. LSL is well positioned to drive adoption in its existing markets for existing revenue lines, while aiming to secure its first U.S. FDA regulatory approval for its sterile ophthalmic products to further capitalize on the U.S. market," said Mr. Laflamme. "I am looking forward to working with the board and management to accelerate and optimize the market opportunities for our products and in doing so, to unlock significant value for our shareholders," he added.

Mr. Louis Laflamme is Entrepreneur in Residence for Medtech Ventures Fund of Sectoral Asset Management Inc. Previously, he was President, CEO and director of OpSens Inc. (TSX:OPS) from January 2013 to March 2024, when it was acquired by Haemonetics for $345 million. During this period, the company revolutionized certain practices in interventional cardiology with medical instruments. From November 2005 to December 2012, he served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of OpSens. He also serves on the board of directors of SiliCycle, MY01 Inc., Icentia and EMKA SCIREQ Inc. He also held leadership positions in other technology companies. Mr. Laflamme is a member of the Order of Chartered Professional Accountants of Quebec. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Laval University.

In connection with Mr. Laflamme's appointment, the Corporation has granted 500,000 share options to Mr. Laflamme in accordance with its Share Option Plan, subject to regulatory approval. The options vest over three years, are issued at an exercise price of $0.37 cents per Class A share and expire ten (10) years from their date of issuance. Upon completion of this grant, a total of 9,030,270 options will have been granted under the plan, representing 7.8% of the Corporation's outstanding Class A shares.

The Corporation also announced that it has entered into an agreement with Mr. Laflamme for advisory and consulting services (the "Services Agreement"). Accordingly, Mr. Laflamme will not be considered as an "independent" director of the Corporation, as defined by applicable securities regulations.The terms and conditions of the Services Agreement were reviewed and recommended for approval by the Corporation's Governance and Compensation Committee, and the independent members of the Board unanimously approved the Services Agreement.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as cosmetics products, pharmaceutical products and natural health products in solid, semi-solid and liquid dosage forms. For further information, please visit www.groupelslpharma.com .

