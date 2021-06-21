Low-Income Working Families can now Apply for the Canada - New Brunswick Housing Benefit

FREDERICTON, NB, June 21, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canada – New Brunswick Housing Benefit is now available to receive applications from low-income New Brunswick working families.

The Canada – New Brunswick Housing Benefit consists of a short-term benefit averaging between $300 to $475 per month, depending on household income, composition and location. The program aims to support about 6,700 households in the province over the next seven years. This represents an investment of more than $98.3 million equally shared between the provincial and federal governments.

Applicants must meet the following criteria.

They live and work in New Brunswick

They are a parent with primary custody of a child or children under 19 or of one or more dependents with a disability, 19 or older

They rent where they live.

They do not receive a housing subsidy from the Department of Social Development.

They are working and earn a minimum of $14,200 per year and a maximum of $38,000 before tax household employment income.

Note: This is the combined before tax employment income of all adults over 19 years of age living in the home.

They are the only person in your household applying for and receiving this benefit.

The Canada – New Brunswick Housing Benefit is intended for low income New Brunswick workers with children. Residents who do not meet the eligibility criteria for this benefit may qualify for other support provided by the Department of Social Development.

Quotes:

"Families with children often have to cope with additional costs for shelter, food, clothing, child care, and transportation. These costs can easily become an obstacle to employment or access to better job opportunities. The Canada-New Brunswick Housing Benefit will help ensure nearly 6,700 families across the province will receive rental support to keep up with the cost of living. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Our government knows how important it is for the people of New Brunswick to have housing they can afford. The Canada – New Brunswick Housing Benefit will help low-income families across our province. Together with our provincial partners we will build strong communities where Canadians can prosper and thrive, now and for the future." – The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs

"The objective of this program is to provide financial assistance to families to improve their quality of life. This joint effort between our government and the federal government will provide support to families searching for suitable housing and enhanced working opportunities." – The Honourable Bruce Fitch, Minister of Social Development

Quick facts:

There are detailed instructions available online and any inquiries regarding the benefit can be emailed to [email protected] .





. For more information, residents may call 211.





The $98.3 million CA-NB HB is in addition to the Canada – New Brunswick Bilateral Agreement, a 10-year agreement announced in July 2018 which represents a joint investment of approximately $299.2 million that will provide long-term, predictable funding to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support New Brunswick's priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability.





Associated links:

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford, and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.





