Introducing USANA's new Active Nutrition line—six science-based products for whole-body health

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in nutrition, is proud to announce its brand-new Active Nutrition product line. Launched to the public on June 15, 2021 in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, USANA's Active Nutrition features six new products formulated to give customers the most positive and fulfilling health journey possible. From weight management to digestion to energy and hydration, Active Nutrition has your body covered.

To find USANA's Active Nutrition line, please go to USANA.com.

"Active Nutrition is one of USANA's biggest launches, and I can't wait for the public to see, firsthand, how amazing these products are," says Dan Macuga, USANA's chief communications and marketing officer. "Our vision for Active Nutrition is to move away from the specific goal of weight-management and instead focus on the way a healthy body feels—not just the way it looks. We are giving customers science-based, high-quality products, along with positive community support and helpful information to inspire them along the way."

Featured Products

Nutrimeal Active Meal

A non-GMO, gluten-free†, and low-glycemic meal-replacement shake made with single-sourced whey protein to give your body balanced micronutrients and macronutrients, including 20 grams of protein and 8 to 9 grams of fibre. Nutrimeal Active comes in two delicious flavours, chocolate and vanilla, and is great way to shake up a nutritious meal or snack on the go.

Digestive Protein Drink

Formulated with water lentil and chickpea protein, the Digestive Protein Drink is an ideal choice for those looking to meet their digestive goals. With 10 grams of protein, 6 grams of fibre, inulin for a prebiotic, and beneficial enzymes, this drink is a microbiome powerhouse. It comes in plain and lemon ginger flavours and is 80 calories per serving.

Fibergy Active

A hearty addition to your favourite shake or smoothie, Fibergy Active is packed with prebiotics and phytonutrient-rich fruit fibres to help promote a diverse microbiome, satiety, and regularity. With 9 grams of soluble and insoluble fibre, it helps promote a healthy and diverse microbiome.

Detox Tea Mix

Made from licorice root, peppermint extract, dandelion root, cinnamon bark, and ginger root, this stimulant-free tea is made with ingredients that have been traditionally used in Herbal Medicine to help increase bile flow, treat digestive upset, and stimulate appetite. Sip a cup of this convenient and tasty Detox Tea to help soothe your occasional digestive discomfort and upset.

Peanut Butter Snack Bar

A delicious, convenient snack for the whole family, the Peanut Butter Snack Bar is made with all-natural ingredients like peanuts, peanut butter, peanut oil, peanut powder, and apple cider vinegar powder. This nutritious bar has 3 grams of sugar, 110 calories, and 4 grams of fibre to help reduce cravings while satisfying your sweet tooth.

Hydration Drink

Hydration is vital before, during, and after any workout. USANA's Hydration Drink is a thirst-quenching and refreshing watermelon-flavoured mix that comes in convenient stick packs for on-the-go hydration anytime, anywhere.

"USANA was built on a foundation of science, and that's exactly how we approached the development of our Active Nutrition line," says Dr. Rob Sinnott, USANA's chief scientific officer. "A major focus in our Active Nutrition research and development was to create a line of products that were convenient, effective, and something people would enjoy using. We're confident this new approach to health and weight management will be a game changer for USANA and its customers."

†No gluten-containing ingredients are used in this product. Produced on equipment that also processes milk, peanuts, and tree nuts.

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself on providing consumers around the world with quality nutritional products. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative skincare line, USANA has proven for more than 25 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

