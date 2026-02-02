USANA Exec. Chairman/CEO Kevin Guest on Self-Renewal Day: Break Comfort Zones for Strategic Growth with Six Steps

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- As organizations face rapid market disruption and evolving leadership demands, Feb. 2 marks Self-Renewal Day, a pivotal time for business leaders to recalibrate strategies and personal development.

"Growth does not happen by accident; it happens by choice," said Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman & CEO at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA). "Self-Renewal Day is designed to prompt people to evaluate their lives, challenge complacency, and take deliberate steps toward personal and professional renewal."

This annual observance is a critical reminder that sustained corporate success and operational advancement begin with the individual leader's commitment to breaking free from the status quo.

"Comfort is seductive," said Guest, who is also the author of the bestseller, All the Right Reasons: 12 Principles for Living a Life in Harmony. "But nothing meaningful grows there."

His message is clear. Renewal requires movement. It requires courage. It requires choosing long-term fulfillment over short-term ease.

One of the most powerful examples Guest shares is his decision to walk away from a lifelong dream of becoming a full-time rock musician. Music was his passion. He had talent. He had momentum. But he felt a deeper pull toward leadership, service, and building something that would impact lives at scale.

"That choice was not easy. It meant letting go of an identity I loved. It meant starting again in unfamiliar territory," he said. "It also became the turning point that led to leadership at a global company and a life aligned with deeper values."

That is self-renewal: Not reinvention for show but realignment for purpose.

"I've learned the hardest choices are often the right ones," Guest explains. "Renewal begins when you decide who you are becoming, not just who you have been."

In All the Right Reasons, Guest illustrates this principle through the "Butch O'Hare Principle," which emphasizes that every individual has the power to change. Guest recounts the story of Butch O'Hare, a World War II pilot who transformed from an undisciplined young man into a hero through rigorous self-discipline and a commitment to change.

This anecdote underscores a vital lesson for modern executives: transformation requires the courage to abandon familiar patterns in favor of difficult growth.

For leaders navigating complex changes, stagnation is the enemy of progress. The most successful executives are those who continuously optimize their skill sets and challenge their own assumptions. To facilitate this journey of renewal, Guest outlines six concrete steps for leaders ready to elevate their performance:

Conduct a Personal Audit. Write down where you are coasting. Career. Health. Relationships. Skills. Growth stalls where discomfort is avoided, he said. Reconnect to Your Core Values. Guest emphasizes that values, not ambition, should drive decisions. "Start by identifying three non-negotiable principles that guide how you live and lead." Make One Courageous Decision. "Renewal does not require 10 changes; it requires one honest one. End something that no longer fits. Start something you have delayed, and stick with it consistently," said Guest. Prioritize High-Value Relationships. In All the Right Reasons, the "Dorothy Principle" states that nothing is more important than relationships. "Evaluate your network," he said. "Are you surrounded by peers who challenge your thinking and drive you toward strategic alignment or those who merely echo your current views?" Commit to Positive Self-Talk. Guest's "Cardboard Keyboard Principle" highlights the impact of internal dialogue. Leaders must cultivate a mindset that reinforces capability and vision, empowering them to lead teams with conviction and clarity. Reframe Resilience. Resilience is the capacity to adapt and thrive amid a crisis. View setbacks as essential experiences for future decision-making, not failures.

"Life rewards those who act with intention," Guest said. "Renewal is not a one-time event. It is a way of living for all the right reasons. February 2 is the invitation. The next step is yours."

By integrating these steps, business leaders can transform Self-Renewal Day from a calendar event into a catalyst for long-term strategic growth.

"It's an opportunity to empower yourself, innovate within your role, and navigate the future with renewed purpose," he said.

All proceeds from sales of All the Right Reasons benefit the USANA Foundation . Each book purchase provides 40 meals to feed hungry children, a cause close to Guest's heart and another testament to the power of purposeful growth. The non-profit organization has provided over 112 million meals to date.

For more insight and to learn how to get involved, visit www.kevinguest.com .

