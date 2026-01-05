USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest Shares Timeless Lessons for a 2026 Growth Mindset

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- As leaders everywhere set sights on the new year, Kevin Guest, Executive Chairman at USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), is encouraging professionals to embrace a growth mindset as the key to lasting achievement and fulfillment.

"Success is about the experiences you have, the relationships you build, and the lessons you apply," said Guest, who is also the author of the bestseller, All the Right Reasons: 12 Principles for Living a Life in Harmony.

All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, by USANA CEO and chairman Kevin Guest (PRNewsfoto/USANA)

For the international leader, whose company operates in 25 countries, four traits stand out when it comes to building a growth mindset:

Resilience to navigate setbacks; Curiosity to keep learning; Purpose to fuel meaningful action; and Awareness to identify both opportunities and risks.

According to Guest, leaders and teams who lean into these qualities can see real results, whether in professional or personal development.

In All the Right Reasons, Guest recalls a pivotal moment early in his own career when a rushed business decision and ignoring his gut led to a major financial loss.

"It stung, without a doubt," he said. "But that pain reshaped the way I do business today, and I've found that the hardest moments often teach us the most. That's where growth lives."

For anyone looking to take their own mindset to the next level in 2026, Guest suggests four initial strategies:

Find mentors who challenge and inspire you. Practice positive self-talk, which is more powerful than most think. Look for ways to serve others, inside and outside the office. Never underestimate the quiet nudge of intuition; it can point you to your best decisions.

All proceeds from sales of All the Right Reasons benefit the USANA Foundation . Each book purchase provides 40 meals to feed hungry children, a cause close to Guest's heart and another testament to the power of purposeful growth. The non-profit organization has provided over 112 million meals to date.

For more insight and to learn how to get involved, visit www.kevinguest.com .

About Kevin Guest

Kevin Guest is Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences, a billion-dollar global nutritional company based in Salt Lake City. He is also a musician, author, and humanitarian. His book, All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony, shares lessons on leadership, integrity, and purpose drawn from his life and career.

ABOUT USANA HEALTH SCIENCES

USANA Health Sciences, a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its 1992 founding, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com .

