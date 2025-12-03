On National "Make-a-Gift Day," Kevin Guest Says the Most Meaningful Gifts Are the Ones Money Can't Buy

Creative gestures and shared experiences form the foundation of lasting love.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 3, 2025 /CNW/ -- National Make a Gift Day (Dec. 3) is a call to generosity and intentionality, encouraging people to craft something meaningful for someone they care about. For Executive Chairman of USANA Health Sciences and author Kevin Guest, that spirit of thoughtfulness is deeply personal--and romantic.

Long before he led an international company or became a bestselling author, Guest was a college student trying to win the heart of a woman who would eventually become his wife. The problem? She had a serious boyfriend.

"I knew if I was going to win her heart, I had to be extraordinary--and extraordinarily creative," Guest writes in All the Right Reasons. That meant no typical dinners or movies. Instead, he turned dates into personalized experiences: a surprise meal and firepit outside ancient ice caves, a science-lab-themed dinner, drinking through beakers and test tubes, and impromptu jam sessions where couples formed their own makeshift bands in the music room.

"We managed to come up with all sorts of creative activities," he writes. "And we still enjoy creative dates to this day."

Decades later, Kevin and his wife are still crafting creative memories. For their 30th anniversary, they leaned into humor and heart, camping at a Walmart in their RV and dressing in thrifted leisure suits to make a music video for their kids.

"Gifts aren't always wrapped in bows," said Guest. "Sometimes the best gift is presence, effort, and creating a memory together. Those are the things that last."

Guest often speaks about the power of service and creativity in building strong relationships--both personally and professionally. His book All the Right Reasons: 12 Timeless Principles for Living a Life in Harmony explores these themes through real-life stories and heartfelt lessons.

To read more about Kevin's creative courtship and the gifts that built a lasting relationship, visit www.kevinguest.com or follow him on LinkedIn.

Service and Creativity: The Lasting Impact

Now a bestselling author, Guest often emphasizes that the principles behind creative giving, e.g., intentionality, presence, and connection, can also strengthen relationships, boost resilience, and inspire service. In fact, his book's proceeds support The USANA Foundation, which provides food and nutrition to underserved communities worldwide.

"Service is one of the most powerful ways we can uplift others and nourish our own well-being," he said.

To date, All the Right Reasons has provided more than 1.8 million meals through its partnership with the USANA Foundation. Each book purchased contributes 40 meals to those in need.

To learn more or read the full story behind Kevin's creative courtship, visit www.kevinguest.com .

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE: USNA), a global leader in health and wellness products, has long recognized the importance of social wellness in building a successful business. From its founding in 1992, USANA has focused on clear and concise communication to build trust with its customers and distributors in 25 countries. For more information about USANA Health Sciences and its dedication to promoting health, wellness, and entrepreneurial success, visit USANA.com .

