Love that Chicken? You'll Love These Points! Introducing Popeyes® Rewards

Canadians can now earn points & redeem rewards on their favourite menu items

with the brand's new digital loyalty program

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Indulging in your cravings has become even more satisfying with the launch of Popeyes Rewards. Accessed through the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen App or popeyeschicken.ca, guests can easily sign up for the new loyalty program to begin earning points and redeeming rewards on a variety of beloved menu items.

"Along with our continued focus on menu innovation, we're always looking for ways we can provide added value to our loyal guests. That's why we're thrilled to take their relationship with Popeyes to the next level with the arrival of our new digital loyalty program," said Rob Manuel, General Manager, Popeyes Canada. "Popeyes Rewards offers guests the opportunity to redeem points in exchange for the menu items they know and love, along with access to exclusive members-only deals."

Guests will automatically receive ten points for every $1 spent! Plus, until December 31, you can earn extra points with a special welcome offer of 1000 bonus points on your first eligible mobile purchase, enough to redeem a free chicken sandwich.

Terms and conditions apply. To learn more and become a Popeyes Rewards member, visit popeyeschicken.ca or download the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen App.

About Popeyes®

Founded in New Orleans in 1972, POPEYES® has more than 50 years of history and culinary tradition. Popeyes distinguishes itself with a unique New Orleans style menu featuring spicy chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp, and other regional items. The chain's passion for its Louisiana heritage and flavourful authentic food has allowed Popeyes to become one of the world's largest chicken quick service restaurants with over 3,600 restaurants in the U.S. and around the world.

