QUÉBEC, May 17, 2023 /CNW/ - The question of gender, that is more and more present and noticeable, leads to social transformations and questions that have an impact on togetherness. Starting from the principle that each individual has a gender identity and have relationships with people who have different gender identities, the exhibition Love Me Gender offers content that helps individuals better understand and sheds light on the dynamics involved.

Designed and created by the Musée de la civilisation, presented by TD Bank Financial Group in collaboration with Ubisoft, Love Me Gender will allow publics to explore the plurality of experiences related to genders. It also highlights how they have transformed over time and in different cultures, in Québec and elsewhere. It will be presented from May 18, 2023, to April 14, 2024.

The main subjects of the exhibition are gender identities and gender expressions; diversity in sexed bodies in the animal and human world; social gender norms and the discrimination associated with them; the social movements and their past and present demands as well as queer and trans cultures of today. Seen through a biological, anthropological and historical lens, these contents are carried by a series of objects and audiovisual testimonies as well as two art installations.

The sensitive and respectful approach will allow the publics from all walks of life to get familiar with these notions and favour the discovery of this diversity. It will also feed their reflection and their approach, making them feel welcome and giving them a sense of belonging. The exhibition is also a space where gender-diverse people will feel welcomed, seen and heard with kindness and open-mindedness to better understand the gender perceptions that are changing . . . and to better understand each other.

Quotes:

"We often say that the Musée de la civilisation is the home of the world. A society museum that is as much a part of it as it reflects it. Love Me Gender is an outstretched hand, an invitation for a kind dialogue, filled with better comprehension of peoples lives and realities that surround us. Whoever we are, we have this humanity inside us that is necessary to build a world where everyone has a place." Stéphan La Roche, Chief Executive Officer, Musée de la civilisation

"Art has the power of bringing people together, to unite and give a voice to people who would not have one otherwise. At TD, we care about building a better and more inclusive world where everyone has their place. We are proud to present the exhibition Love Me Gender that presents the subject of gender identity with sensitivity and intelligence." Sylvie Demers, President, Québec division, TD Bank Group.

"We are very proud to be a part of this important discussion on diversity as a partner of the Love Me Gender exhibition. For the Managing Director of Ubisoft Québec, Nathalie Bouchard, such initiatives allow us to start a discussion while being a precious and accessible educational tool." Élyse Gamache-Bélisle, Project manager, Diversity, Inclusion and Accessibility, Ubisoft

"Spaces where gender diversity is treated with nuance and sensitivity are rare. I am very proud to have collaborated with the Musée de la civilisation to create an accessible, educational and trans-affirmative exhibition that celebrates the creativity of binary-trans and non-binary trans communities." Marie-Philippe Phillie Drouin, executive director, Diversgenres, member of the conception team of the exhibition Love Me Gender

Additional information:

The process of creating this exhibition took a few years, as the theme was brought up in 2018 and the work began in early 2021.

The Musée has worked with two committees, one scientific and one advisory, to help its reflection and the elaboration of contents.

GRIS-Québec assisted the Musée during the first stage of the project by contributing to the making of the advisory committee and the scientific committee and by participating in the development of the exhibition's concept.

The visitor trail of Love Me Gender begins with a presentation of known concepts of gender, binarism and what defines the feminine and masculine worlds in everyday life, as well as the diversity of identities, gender expressions, sexual and romantic attractions and sexed bodies through a video segment and an interactive platform among other things.

We then explore sex on a biological level, including sexual diversity in the animal world, by putting ourselves in the shoes of a biologist.

Through an anthropological lens, this time, the exhibition shows how the number of gendered social categories changes according to societies, with as an example the colonial history of non-binary gender among the Indigenous people of Turtle Island.

From an historical standpoint, we learn how binary gender norms and categories have emerged and been characterized in human history to this day, by looking at, among other things, the emerging context and definition of two-spiritedness among Indigenous people.

The publics are then invited to dissect the definitions of often heard terms that are generally less understood, like heterocisnormativity, queer identities, gender expressions and transitions, while seeing how these notions evolve between cultures, social classes and over time.

From a historical perspective, we see how the violence experienced led to large-scale social causes and eventually to important legislative and social changes that led to a current portrait of trans struggles in Québec and the interconnection of struggles in intersectional social movements.

Finally, with humanity and sensitivity, the exhibition shows the resilience of trans people by showing different artistic forms of expression and highlighting the work of several artists as well as the diversity and beauty of trans people, all while showing the important cultural contributions of these communities and people in this society that we share.

As a public space that is both an actor and a reflection of society, the Musée de la civilisation has an educational mission focused on the discovery of our civilizations' history and its many components, like the social and material cultures, and the various phenomena that are part of our collective journey. Its openness is based on its values of inclusivity and representativeness.

For 35 years, the Musée de la civilisation has regularly addressed complex or out-of-the-box issues, including the following:

Children of War (1993)



La mort à vivre ( 1995)

1995)

Sang dessus, dessous (2004)

(2004)

Autopsy of a Murder (2005)



Mines d'ordures (2007)



God(s): A User's Guide



Witness Blanket (2022)



Disappeared or Forgotten: Akonessen, Zitya, Tina, Marie and the others (2018)

(2018) Finally, recently with Oh Shit! that was a success, winning the Excellence award of the Société des musées du Québec (SMQ), the Musée de la civilisation has shown, once again, its capacity to address bold and sometimes taboo subjects with intelligence and relevance in a socially engaged and engaging way while remaining accessible to all publics, of all ages.

