TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Ontario Lottery & Gaming Corporation (OLG) is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the "Winner! Gagnant!" Win Tone (you know the tune) with a fresh new remix from Ontario artists Loud Luxury and Preston Pablo.

The classic Win Tone is played every time someone wins with OLG. With an average of 180 million wins per year over the last decade alone, this little jingle just might be one of the most played songs in Ontario. And for the first time, we're taking the Win Tone outside the store and on tour across Ontario.

From left: Preston Pablo with Loud Luxury's Joe De Pace and Andrew Fedyk remix the classic OLG Win Tone. (CNW Group/OLG Winners)

On August 6, international touring dance music duo Loud Luxury (formed in London, Ontario), teased their new remix of the Win Tone that they produced in collaboration with Preston Pablo (from Timmins, Ontario), on the VELD main stage. OLG will be playing it all summer long – and when you hear it, you and your community will know that OLG is Bringing Home the Win across Ontario.

"OLG is ecstatic to collaborate with two JUNO Award winning artists from Ontario – Loud Luxury and Preston Pablo – who not only put a new spin on our much-celebrated tune, but who truly understand what Winner! Gagnant! means to the people of Ontario," says Maxine Chapman, VP Brand & Marketing Officer at OLG. "For decades, Winner! Gagnant! has been synonymous with winning, and every time it's played, it means that someone is celebrating, communities are benefitting and together, we are making people's lives better across the province."

Quote from Loud Luxury: "We had such a blast collaborating with OLG & Preston Pablo to create the Loud Luxury take on this sound. Growing up in Ontario, it's impossible not to know the iconic Winner! Gagnant! Win Tone, so we hope our 2023 version brings people the same energy and joy!"

Quote from Preston Pablo: "As an Ontarian, the OLG Winner! Gagnant! Win Tone is a classic, so I was super happy to be a part of the remix with Loud Luxury. This song gives off that winning energy and I can't wait for it to be heard!"

OLG is spreading the winning feeling this summer by taking the Winner! Gagnant! Win Tone on tour in communities and at events around Ontario, and giving away prize packs, tickets to the hottest concerts and more. Find a stop near you at BringHometheWin.ca!

Fun fact: One hundred per cent of OLG's profits help improve the quality of life for all Ontarians. So when you play with OLG, your contributions radiate throughout your community, and across the province.

As always, OLG promotes responsible gambling and is committed to helping players create and maintain smart play habits.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has provided nearly $57 billion to the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

About Loud Luxury: Loud Luxury is a Canadian-born, Los Angeles-based international touring dance music duo, composed of Andrew Fedyk and Joe De Pace. The group was formed while attending Western University, where after several independent releases and remixes, their career took off with the smash hit "Body." The song is certified Diamond in Canada and multi-Platinum across 9 countries, accumulating over 1.5 billion streams across all platforms. Since then, the duo released "Love No More" and "I'm Not Alright" (with Bryce Vine) totaling over 400 million streams. In 2020, they released their debut EP Nights Like This, which was supported by a three-month, 60-show bus tour across the U.S. and Canada. The multiple JUNO Award-winners and iHeart Music Awards nominees released their second EP "Holiday Hills" in 2021. Their latest single with Two Friends ("If Only I") features pop-superstar Bebe Rexha. They currently hold a Las Vegas residency with TAO Group at OMNIA, Hakkasan, and Wet Republic. In addition, they perform globally at marquee music festivals and venues, and have amassed an engaging social following with viral hits and remixes.

About Preston Pablo: Preston Pablo channels a fresh perspective on R&B and pop through his eloquent songwriting. Preston signed to 31 East/Universal Music Canada in 2021 as he honed what he describes as a "modern vintage" style. "It's a blend of pop and R&B with a different twist, but I'm keeping all of the doors open," he states. "My favourite way to write songs is with piano or guitar. It starts from the classic side with instruments and evolves from there." After racking up nearly 20 million streams independently, he draws a big sound out of small-town roots on singles such as "Don't Break (My Soul)", and "Flowers Need Rain" with Banx & Ranx. Landing the #1 spot on the Shazam Chart in Canada, achieving triple platinum status, and reaching the #1 spot at Mainstream AC radio in Canada, "Flowers Need Rain" showcases Preston's further emergence in popular music. Preston continues to release singles highlighting his range and styles inducing RnB inspired, "Love You Bad", gritty pop track "AY AY AY", and new summer smash, "For Keeps". With much more to come in 2023, Preston continues to launch new music as the JUNO Awards' 2023 Breakthrough Artist of the Year.

