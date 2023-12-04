TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - During the holiday season, as we prepare to share gifts with family and friends, Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) would like to take this opportunity to again remind parents and adults that all lottery products, including INSTANT tickets, are a form of gambling and are not suitable gifts for children and minors.

Lottery products make great gift ideas for special occasions but are for adults only. It's vital that parents and adults understand the proven risks and impacts associated with underage gambling. If you decide to buy lottery gifts for friends and family, please ensure the recipients are at least 18 years of age and older.

There is extensive free information and various resources available dealing with youth and gambling:

The YMCA Youth Gambling Awareness Program (YGAP) is a free service funded by Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care to raise awareness among youth of gambling risks, how to make informed decisions, and healthy, active lifestyles.

Also, OLG's PlaySmart.ca can help parents understand the facts when it comes to games, and concepts like odds and randomness. There's also a "Finding Help" section with links to the support resources above and more.

OLG has supported the National Council of Problem Gambling and McGill University's Holiday Campaign for many years, which encourages lotteries in Canada, the United States and around the world to promote the important message that lottery products are not suitable for children.

OLG is a crown agency that develops world-class gaming entertainment for the Province of Ontario. Acting in a socially responsible way, OLG conducts and manages land-based gaming facilities; the sale of province-wide lottery games; Internet gaming; and the delivery of bingo and other electronic gaming products at Charitable Gaming Centres. OLG is also helping to build a more sustainable horse racing industry in Ontario. Since 1975, OLG has generated approximately $59 billion for the people and Province of Ontario to support key government priorities like health care; the treatment and prevention of problem gambling; and support for amateur athletes. Each year profits from OLG's operations also support host communities, Ontario First Nations, lottery retailers and local charities across the province.

Play for Ontario - 100 per cent of OLG's profits are invested in Ontario

