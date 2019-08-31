Loto-Québec, in cooperation with Centre Adélard and the Municipality of Frelighsburg, presents La nature nous habite

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Loto-Québec is pleased to inaugurate La nature nous habite, an exhibition at Frelighsburg's Bishop Stewart Memorial church. This remarkable project, curated by Laure Waridel, was developed in cooperation with the Centre Adélard and the Municipality of Frelighsburg. The exhibition will be open until cultural days on September 27, 28 and 29.

About the exhibition

Laure Waridel fell under the spell of Le poirier de Mandchourie by Jocelyn Philibert , one of Collection Loto-Québec's artists, which is why she selected the work to illustrate the exhibition.

fell under the spell of by , one of Collection Loto-Québec's artists, which is why she selected the work to illustrate the exhibition. Jocelyn Philibert took the opportunity offered by Loto-Québec to decorate Centre Adélard's outside walls with two of his works, Sur le chemin des bohémiens and Chez Étienne . The latter is a representation of his friend Étienne's workshop in Saint-Jean-Port-Joli . Citizens and tourists as well as Centre Adélard patrons and users have all expressed appreciation for the installations since the May 18, 2019 , opening.

took the opportunity offered by Loto-Québec to decorate Centre Adélard's outside walls with two of his works, and . The latter is a representation of his friend Étienne's workshop in . Citizens and tourists as well as Centre Adélard patrons and users have all expressed appreciation for the installations since the , opening. Laure Waridel provides a new take on the Collection Loto-Québec with her selection of thirty works, including creations by Frédérick Back, Marcelle Ferron , Jean Paul Lemieux and Rita Letendre .

Strong commitment

Loto-Québec's commitment to visual arts in Québec started with the launch of its collection 40 years ago this year.

The Collection Loto-Québec continues to make locally-produced art accessible outside museums and urban centres, as is the case with this exhibition in the Municipality of Frelighsburg . By developing innovative cultural partnerships such as with Centre Adélard, the Collection supports the creative scene. And that's its mission.

Quotes

"The Collection Loto-Québec is one of the largest corporate collections in Québec. Since its creation in 1979, the Collection has showcased the work of local artists. It is an invaluable cultural legacy in Québec," said Lynne Roiter , Loto-Québec's President and Chief Executive Officer.

, Loto-Québec's President and Chief Executive Officer. "The theme of the exhibition selected by Laure Waridel reflects our idea of sustainable and balanced development and is in keeping with Frelighsburg's nature," said Jean Lévesque, Mayor of Frelighsburg .

reflects our idea of sustainable and balanced development and is in keeping with nature," said Jean Lévesque, Mayor of . "Centre Adélard thanks Loto-Québec for its unfailing commitment, which helps us further our mission of facilitating interactions between artists and citizens through free exhibitions such as this one. We also want to express our appreciation to Laure Waridel who, drawing from Collection Loto-Québec's works, provides us with a window on our relationship with nature, said Sébastien Barangé, Co-founder and President of Centre Adélard.

About the Collection Loto-Québec

Since 1979, Loto-Québec has been supporting Québec's creative scene and contributing to bringing local culture closer to everyone. The collection of almost 5,000 works by over 1,200 artists is made accessible so that as many people as possible can enjoy art, particularly via cultural journeys in its gaming establishments, loans to healthcare establishments and exhibitions. Since 2015, Loto-Québec has also developed seven public cultural projects that combine art, environment and community in Saint-Jérôme, Rouyn-Noranda, Jonquière, Mont-Tremblant, Sherbrooke, La Malbaie and Gatineau.

