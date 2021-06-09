MONTRÉAL, June 9, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the government's announcement that all regions that were at the orange alert level will be moving to the yellow alert level, Loto-Québec will be reopening its four casinos and the Salon de jeux de Québec, as well as reactivating video lottery terminals (VLTs) in bars that were still closed. Bingo and Kinzo halls will also be resuming operations.

As always, the Corporation's top priority is to make returning to work and resuming operations as healthy and safe as possible for all employees and customers.

Loto-Québec's gaming locations will be reopening on the following dates:

Bingo and Kinzo halls: gradually starting June 14

The Casino de Charlevoix, Casino de Mont-Tremblant and Salon de jeux de Québec: June 21

and Salon de jeux de Québec: June 21 The Casino du Lac-Leamy and Hilton Lac-Leamy: June 23

The Casino de Montréal: June 30

All casinos and gaming halls will be open 7 days a week.

A reminder that the Salon de jeux de Trois-Rivières is set to reopen on June 14, as was announced not so long ago.

It should be noted that Loto-Québec's gaming locations will reopen and stay open only if the public health situation in Québec continues to improve.

The Corporation has put public health measures in place at its gaming locations that are similar to those last summer. Here is a preview of them:

Introducing shorter opening hours (closing time of midnight every day)

Making an online booking system available to customers

Limiting the indoor capacity of gaming locations to 250 people or "zones" at the Casino de Montréal (6) and Casino du Lac-Leamy (4)

Ensuring that locations are thoroughly disinfected and that gaming machines are cleaned after every customer

Requiring that employees wear a mask in gaming areas

Requiring that customers wear a mask or face covering

Putting up signage that tells customers which way to go and reminds them of the safe distance to keep (2 metres or 6 feet)

Reconfiguring the locations' gaming areas

Handing out rubber-tipped stylus pens to customers to prevent them from touching the gaming machines

Ensuring that cards and cash are not handled by customers

Shutting down bars and performance venues until further notice, and

Providing only limited food services.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

For further information: Marisol Schnorr, Head of Media and Public Affairs, Loto-Québec and its subsidiaries, 514-499-8691, [email protected] ; Renaud Dugas, Senior Press Relations Advisor, Loto-Québec and its subsidiaries, 514-499-5208, [email protected]

Related Links

www.loto-quebec.com

