Lorex Partners with Toronto Crime Stoppers to combat rising crime rates

Lorex Technology leads first-ever integration of Crime Stoppers' 'Submit a Tip' feature into its security camera ecosystem, enabling real-time submission of crime evidence

MARKHAM, ON, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lorex Technology , Canada's leading security brand, is announcing its partnership with Toronto Crime Stoppers in a breakthrough initiative to combat rising crime rates throughout the City of Toronto.

Through this partnership, Lorex has launched a pivotal feature within their Lorex app: the first-ever integration of Crime Stoppers' 'Submit a Tip' program within a security camera platform. Users can easily submit tips anonymously directly to Toronto Crime Stoppers by clicking the 'report a crime' button in the Lorex app. They also have the convenient option to upload security footage as additional evidence.

"This collaboration highlights how a local vision, rooted in Toronto, is inspiring meaningful community engagement to strengthen the safety of our city," says Sean Sportun, chair of Toronto Crime Stoppers. "We believe the Lorex 'Submit a Tip' integration will help increase invaluable real-time anonymous tips, further strengthening our efforts to support investigations and enhance community safety.

Lorex is also renowned for its proactive camera deterrence features, such as always visible smart security lighting, direct communication features and AI-driven motion-activated alerts. Additionally, Lorex's recently launched awareness campaign, 'Stop Before it Happens,' reflects a shared commitment to proactive crime prevention that aligns with Toronto Crime Stoppers' mission.

"We are thrilled as we see synergy with this partnership with in our shared commitment to create safer communities through preventative and proactive security measures," says Steve Hong, VP of Global Sales and Marketing. "With this collaboration and our advanced security technology, we aim to build a safer and stronger Toronto together."

Toronto Crime Stoppers began in 1984, since then they have received over 198,000 anonymous tips resulting in over 11,800, recovering over $74 Million in seized property and removed over $319 Million in illegal narcotics from our streets. By integrating Lorex's technology and announcing to their 75,000 Ontario users, Lorex and Toronto Crime Stoppers aim to drive an increase in reported tips and strengthen community safety efforts.

To learn more about Lorex's partnership with Toronto Crime Stoppers visit [www.222tips.com]

About Lorex Technology

Lorex is committed to safeguarding what matters most. Founded in Canada, we have a team of professionals across North America devoted to designing, developing, and deploying ingenious smart home security and monitoring solutions that enhance our customers' lifestyles and sense of well-being. We provide a fully tailored, best-in-class ecosystem for home and business requirements that has earned us the trust of our customers for over 32 years.

To learn more about our commitment, visit Lorex.com.

About Toronto Crime Stoppers

Toronto Crime Stoppers, a registered charity, is a partnership between the police, the media and the community that enables concerned members of the public to anonymously provide information on the identity of a criminal or incidents of criminal activity. Toronto Crime Stoppers is committed in their efforts to mobilize the community to See It. Say It. Stop It. for a safer Toronto.

Additionally, Toronto Crime Stoppers operates under a unique Community Reward Program model, which set's themselves apart from all other Crime Stoppers Programs globally.

