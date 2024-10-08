Lorex Technology Launches Its First 4K Battery Video Doorbell

Where impeccable performance and simplicity come together

MARKHAM, ON, Oct. 8, 2024 /CNW/ -- Lorex Technology, one of the most trusted names in home and business security, is announcing the launch of its first ever 4K Battery Video Doorbell, designed to redefine visual performance for the battery doorbell category, while offering the ultimate level of convenience.

From its sleek piano finish to its high-performing image sensors, this doorbell is crafted to deliver an elite experience, embodying quality down to its core.

You'll see the difference in 4K

Lorex has raised the bar, revolutionizing visual clarity and introducing a high-quality viewing experience with 4K Resolution within a Battery Doorbell. The quality, from hardware and software, continues to excel even in low light conditions with vivid Color Night Vision and/or IR Night Vision.

To build on the impressive image quality, this doorbell features a vertically rotated wide- angle lens that achieves a 9:16 aspect ratio, providing a full head-to-toe view. This ensures users can see every detail and monitor the entire length of their front porch, especially useful for keeping an eye of package deliveries. This also supports less distortion as it promotes the expansive view without a hemispherical fisheye effect, as seen in other doorbell brands.

Up to 4 months of battery life*

Users have options and added convenience with its dual power modes—from a battery installation for a seamless wire-free connection to a wired connection for 24/7 charging. The built-in battery design allows for a quick installation with a simple 3-step DIY process, making it easy to set up at any entrance. Users can enjoy up to 800 motion events, equivalent up to 4 months of battery life on a single charge*!

"Our goal with the video doorbell was to integrate sleek design, top performance and enhanced functionality with the impressive 4K Resolution, full head-to-toe view and a seamless battery-operated installation," says Leroy Lo, Smart Home Product Manager at Lorex. "With the added flexibility of the battery-operated design, users can install virtually on any doorway (ie.: side or second entrance, rental home or front door.)"

Deter Unwanted Visitors

Featuring a vibrant LED Smart Security Call button, this doorbell has an added layer of deterrence to unwanted guests with its visibility from afar. Users can set the LED Call Button to either glow solid or flashing in a choice of colors including red, blue, or green to suit personal preference. Also included is a Nightlight feature, which lights up the front door area when motion is detected or can be scheduled at a certain time to welcome users home giving an added layer of deterrence.

Users will be aware of activities around their entrance way and only receive important motion notifications when someone is approaching with Person Detection, reducing unwanted alerts.

A doorbell that truly greets!

Users can communicate instantly with a pre-set Quick Response Message with a tap of a button, such as "Please leave the package at the door" or record their own to add a personal touch to their entrance. They can also hear and speak directly to users using the 2-Way Talk feature.

Private Local Storage

This doorbell includes a pre-installed 64GB MicroSD, providing up to 6 months of storage for your video recordings, as well as access to all premium features, recordings, and motion notifications with no additional subscription cost.

Safeguard what matters most

With the included guiding principles of the Lorex Video Vault™ Technology, this doorbell grants users with control and ownership to keep their video recordings private: Dedicated Local Storage, In-Camera Edge Artificial Intelligence and is crafted Private by Design.

Product Availability

The Lorex 4K Battery Video Doorbell retails for $229.99 USD and is now available for sale at Best Buy locations nationwide across the US, on BestBuy.com and BestBuy.ca.

About Lorex Technology

Lorex is committed to safeguarding what matters most. Founded in Canada, we have a team of professionals across North America devoted to designing, developing, and deploying ingenious smart home security and monitoring solutions that enhance our customers' lifestyles and sense of well-being. We provide a fully tailored, best-in-class ecosystem for home and business requirements that has earned us the trust of our customers for over 30 years. To learn more about our commitment, visit Lorex .

*Battery life is dependent on a number of factors, such as number of events or notifications, length of the recording, camera location, ambient temperature, and settings on the camera.

Daisy Leung, [email protected]