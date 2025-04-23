Lorex Technology Launches Revolutionary 2K Wi-Fi Lightbulb Camera, With Privacy Protections Baked In

Featuring motorized 360° pan-tilt monitoring, smart lighting, and an innovative privacy mode, Lorex redefines the simplicity of smart home protection with the launch of 2K Lightbulb Camera in U.S.

MARKHAM, Ontario, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Lorex Technology , an industry leading security brand, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the 2K Wi-Fi Lightbulb Camera. As crime rates rise and budgets tighten, homeowners and even tenants are seeking affordable, low-profile solutions for powerful, hassle-free protection. Easy to install and smarter than ever, this smart lightbulb camera offers discreet HD surveillance with an effortless screw-in and wire-free set up so that it's ready to use in seconds. Additionally, it introduces a thoughtful privacy feature, offering peace of mind without disrupting neighborhood (or landlord) harmony.

Lorex 2K Wi-Fi Lightbulb Camera

Seamless Security Meets Smart Illumination for Modern Homes

Lorex's Wi-Fi Lightbulb Camera reimagines traditional security in a moment of increased awareness. As concerns over rising grocery bills grow and homeowners remain vigilant, this camera offers a discreet, dual-purpose design without breaking the bank. Lorex blends a high-resolution security camera with the convenience of a smart lightbulb that works to monitor both day and night.

Positioned beneath the multi-directional LED lightbulb, the 2K camera offers outstanding resolution and color night vision for homeowners to protect and illuminate their property effortlessly. Whether it's monitoring a living room, driveway or backyard, this dual-purpose device ensures complete coverage with unmatched flexibility.

Full 360 ° Coverage to Brighten and Secure Every Corner with Precision

At the core of this design is its motorized pan-and-tilt camera that can be controlled to tilt vertically or rotate horizontally up to 360°. This offers users full coverage across a property, thereby eliminating blind spots for homeowners. They can also adjust their field of view in live view for real time monitoring – all from their phone

However, the innovation of this lightbulb camera, which is a first of its kind, is designed with privacy in mind. Should neighbors have concerns, the Privacy Mode feature lets users quickly point the camera inward with a simple command, while continuing to function as a lightbulb.

Easiest installation on the Market, Perfect for Both Landlords and Tenants.

Lorex's 2K Lightbulb Camera is also designed to meet the needs of modern living, especially for renters who want security without risk of damaging their landlord's home. It effortlessly fits into any E26/E27 standard light socket — no extra tools or wiring required. The seamless 2-step setup process is designed to take under 5 minutes, delivering optimal efficiency with minimal effort. Secondly, with the versatile and flexible design, users can easily move the device in multiple locations adapting to their ever changing security needs.

"We're committed to empowering homeowners with versatile yet innovative security solutions," says Alan Mok, Product Manager at Lorex Technology. "By combining a functional lightbulb with state-of-the-art security features, this device exemplifies our mission to merge functionality, simplicity, and advanced technology to ensure peace of mind."

Light on Demand

The device's multi-directional 400 lumen LED lightbulb also adds another layer of customization. The 400 Lumen dimmable lightbulb features a compact and adaptable layout that provides optimal compatibility in diverse lighting structures and integrates advanced smart lighting control using the Lorex app. The device offers six light scheduling modes (Manual, Scheduled, Motion, Camera-activated, Vacation, and Grouping mode), and allows for automated activation at specific times for enhanced security. Users can manually set the light for 24/7 illumination for continuous protection, synchronize multiple lightbulbs to activate simultaneously or schedule at specific times for an energy-efficient solution.

The device also comes equipped with intuitive features that enhance the whole lighting and monitoring experience:

2-Way Talk and Quick Response : Answer instantly with a one touch Quick Response Message or communicate in real-time through the built-in speaker and microphone.

: Answer instantly with a one touch Quick Response Message or communicate in real-time through the built-in speaker and microphone. Person and Vehicle Detection : Receive instant alerts and be notified when motion is detected by either a person or vehicle for more accurate monitoring.

: Receive instant alerts and be notified when motion is detected by either a person or vehicle for more accurate monitoring. Privacy Mode : Set to Privacy Mode and the camera head swings inward to cover the camera lens and cut off the recording for added privacy when needed.

: Set to Privacy Mode and the camera head swings inward to cover the camera lens and cut off the recording for added privacy when needed. IP65 Weather-Resistant Housing : The camera housing is built to withstand harsh weather conditions with the Weather-Resistant Housing.

: The camera housing is built to withstand harsh weather conditions with the Weather-Resistant Housing. Flexible Storage Options: Choose from Local Micro SD Storage (sold separately), Lorex Cloud Storage , or connect to a Lorex Fusion NVR for continuous recording.

The 2K Lightbulb Camera, sold individually, is now available for US $69.99 on Lorex.com through the following link: https://www.lorex.com/products/sl300-2k-smart-lightbulb-camera

For a limited time, Lorex is also offering the 2K Lightbulb Camera bundled with a 1-year Cloud Subscription (valued at US $29.99) only for US$5 more at US $74.99.

For more information, visit Lorex Technology

