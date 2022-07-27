Loomis workers schedule strike votes after negotiations open

The national bargaining committee of Unifor met with Loomis earlier this month to negotiate a new contract that strengthens language for scope of work. Transforce has been undermining good jobs by spreading work to various subsidiaries, says Unifor.

Unifor committees will set a strike deadline of August 31, 2022. If a contract cannot be negotiated before that date, Unifor members will take legal strike action. If a dispute does unfold, it will affect all Loomis customers in eight provinces and could impact Transforce properties including Canpar Express, ICS Courier, TForce Final Mile and TForce Integrated solutions.

"Transforce is deliberately assigning work so thinly that full-time workers only have part-time hours," said Mario Santos, Unifor National Representative and lead union negotiator. "We intend to resolve this with stronger contract language that protects our members' right to earn a decent living."

Unifor represents 1,600 workers at Loomis Express. The membership includes hourly drivers, owner operators, call centre staff, clerical, and warehouse workers. Loomis workers are covered by a national collective agreement with associated provincial addendums.

SOURCE Unifor

For further information: Unifor Communications Representative Ian Boyko at [email protected] or 778-903-6549 (cell).