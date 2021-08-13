Looming strike at Canadian Salt could disrupt Maritime's winter supply

The 150 workers at Canadian Salt, owned by the American corporation Stone Canyon, are in a legal strike position. The current collective agreement expired in October 2020 and negotiations have been ongoing but have recently reached an impasse.

The latest offer from the company will be voted on August 26, but the Local 823 bargaining committee will not be recommending ratification.

"We are prepared to bargain around the clock but the company must be a willing partner in negotiations," said Mark Sheffar, president of Unifor Local 823. "Our members are prepared to take the next step to increase pressure on Canadian Salt to make a fair offer."

Media reports show that many jurisdictions are already preparing to source alternative suppliers for road salt.

