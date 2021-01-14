LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. Appoints Philip O'Brien Vice-President, Business Development, Accelerating Its Growth and Expansion Plans

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. ("LOGISTEC") is very pleased to welcome Philip O'Brien to the LOGISTEC team as Vice-President, Business Development. Mr. O'Brien will lead LOGISTEC's experienced sales and business development team, accelerating revenue through network expansion, developing new opportunities and contributing to LOGISTEC's bold growth strategy.

Mr. O'Brien was formerly President and founder of Gestion Castaloop inc. ("Castaloop"), which LOGISTEC acquired in December 2020, further solidifying its position as a leading provider of innovative cargo-handling services at ports throughout North America and strengthening its network reach into new markets.

"Philip is an outstanding addition to the LOGISTEC family and he is joining the team at a pivotal time for our industry," explains Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring. "He brings a deep understanding of the marine services industry and what it takes to deliver customer success. Philip is best known for his unrelenting focus on developing innovative solutions for customers. Under his leadership at Castaloop, Philip built a high-performance team that is recognized in the industry for being highly resourceful, flexible and agile. He also is known for working closely with customers to identify unique opportunities to help them succeed in their markets."

Prior to Castaloop, Mr. O'Brien was Director, Business Development with Groupe Bellemare and previously was with QSL for close to 20 years as Vice-President, Marketing, Break-bulk.

"As LOGISTEC continues its strategic growth plan and focuses on expanding its presence across North America, Philip's sales leadership and his strong background in building a top performing sales and business development team will be a major asset. Philip has already started to work very closely with our leaders in the field, through the Castaloop transaction, and is excited to bring our teams together, in support of the global supply chain," reinforces Madeleine Paquin, CEO and President of LOGISTEC Corporation.

ABOUT LOGISTEC Corporation

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (QC) and provides specialized services in both the marine and environmental industries. Marine services are offered in the areas of bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling in 53 ports and 79 terminals across North America. LOGISTEC Corporation also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market. Environmental services are offered through its subsidiaries SANEXEN Environmental Services Inc. and FER-PAL Construction Ltd.

https://www.logistec.com/news/

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

For further information: Marie-Chantal Savoy, Vice-President, Strategy and Communications, Phone: (514) 985-2337, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.logistec.com

