LOGISTEC appoints Frank Robertson as Vice-President, Operations of LOGISTEC Stevedoring (Ontario) Inc.

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Frank Robertson is taking on a new role as Vice‑President, Operations of LOGISTEC Stevedoring (Ontario) Inc. With more than 15 years of experience in the marine terminal operations and supply chain logistics field, Frank is bringing his unique and innovative solutions-based approach to operational excellence across LOGISTEC's network. Since joining the company in 2017, Frank has been tasked with developing an in-depth overview of LOGISTEC's terminal network. He has led LOGISTEC to optimize operating methods and leverage technology to gain efficiency for our customers while always ensuring safe work practices. Further, he has implemented several creative solutions that are now being applied across our network.

A true believer in the power of technology, Frank is constantly finding ways to introduce new technologies to improve operational efficiencies for LOGISTEC's partners and customers. In only a few months, his recommendations have led to significant improvements in logistics and operations, which have translated to concrete results for our customers.

"I am very pleased and honoured to be taking on this new role within LOGISTEC," explained Frank. "I always say, we work best as a strong team. Nobody can unload a ship on their own. We need to build relationships with our customers and partners, which in turn builds trust as we work together towards a common goal. We never say we cannot do it. We always find a way. I love the challenge."

"Frank makes things happen, said Rodney Corrigan, President of LOGISTEC Stevedoring Inc. His passion for logistics, technology, operational improvements as well as health, safety and the environment in the workplace is unparalleled. He is a leader in the field and we are excited to see where his innovative thinking will take LOGISTEC."

About LOGISTEC

LOGISTEC Corporation is based in Montréal (Québec) and provides specialized services to the marine community and industrial companies. LOGISTEC offers bulk, break-bulk and container cargo handling services in 34 ports and 60 terminals located in North America. LOGISTEC also offers marine transportation services geared primarily to the Arctic coastal trade, as well as marine agency services to foreign shipowners and operators serving the Canadian market.

Furthermore, the company operates in the environmental sector where it provides services to industrial, municipal and governmental customers for the trenchless structural rehabilitation of underground water mains, regulated materials management, site remediation, risk assessment, and manufacturing of woven hoses.

A public company since 1969, LOGISTEC's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols LGT.A and LGT.B. For more information, please visit www.logistec.com.

SOURCE Logistec Corporation - Communications

For further information: Marie-Chantal Savoy, Vice-President, Strategy and Communications, Phone: (514) 985-2337, msavoy@logistec.com, www.logistec.com

