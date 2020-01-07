Locked out workers to escalate fight for a fair deal at Co-op Refinery

REGINA, Jan. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Hundreds of members of Unifor Local 594 and their supporters rallied at noon today to show the Co-op Refinery that, on day 34 of the lockout, their resolve has never been stronger.

"Co-op will not bust our union by using profits only made possible by your hard work. We are going to hold them to their pension promises. Our union will intensify our campaign to achieve a fair collective agreement for our members," said Lana Payne, Unifor National Secretary-Treasurer.

Payne told locked out Local 594 members that locals across Canada will mobilize and send members to Regina as the union ramps up the fight for a fair deal.

"While refinery workers walked picket lines 24-7 in the frigid cold, their greedy employer posted revenues of $9.2 billion last year," said Scott Doherty, lead negotiator and Executive Assistant to the Unifor National President. "For Co-op to attack workers with lies and misinformation while claiming to respect workers is just shameful."

During the rally, secondary pickets were also underway at Co-op retailers in Western Canada as the union announced an escalation of the boycott campaign against Co-op. The union's Boycott TV commercial has been seen by millions of Canadians, including during Saturday's Gold Medal World Juniors Hockey game.

"Co-op must return to the bargaining table with a deal that does not include gutting half the value of our pensions as was promised in the last round of bargaining," said Kevin Bittman, President of Unifor Local 594. "We just want to get back to doing the jobs we love."

The event was streamed live on Unifor's Facebook Page. Photos from the rally will also be available on Facebook. Facts about the dispute can be found at http://unifor594.com.

