Lockdown at the Federal Training Centre - multi-level security unit

LAVAL, QC, April 17, 2020 /CNW/ - On April 15, 2020, a lockdown was put in place in the multi-level security unit at the Federal Training Centre, as a precautionary measure after some inmates showed symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

We are closely and carefully following direction from public health officials, while following strict protocols to avoid further spread in the institution.

In addition to a number of measures implemented across the country in all of our institutions, the Federal Training Centre has implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols, increased medical checks on symptomatic inmates, and put in place a heightened screening protocol for all employees prior to their entry into the institution. Meals are brought to inmates' cells and a hygiene routine has been implemented to mitigate risks to the offender population.

The health and safety of our employees, offenders and the public is our top priority. We continue to take preventive measures, and assess and test any offenders as required.

CSC remains in close contact with its public health partners and continues to plan, monitor and engage with authorities during this time.

Due to the fact that visits have been suspended, other options are available to inmates to connect with their family and support networks such as video visitation or telephone.

