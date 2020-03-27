Lockdown at Drumheller Institution - Medium Security Unit

DRUMHELLER, AB, March 27, 2020 /CNW/ - A lockdown is in place in the medium security unit at Drumheller Institution as a precautionary measure after some inmates showed symptoms consistent with influenza.

The health and safety of our employees, offenders and the public is our top priority. While we currently have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in our institutions, we continue to take preventative measures, and assess and test any offenders as required.

CSC has dedicated health care services in its institutions and is prepared to handle cases of influenza and respiratory illnesses, such as COVID-19.

CSC remains in close contact with its public health partners and continues plan, monitor and engage with authorities during this time.

