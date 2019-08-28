Local Forestry Assessment to Help Canadians Understand Climate Change Impacts

OTTAWA, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - Climate change presents both challenges and opportunities, which is why it is important for Canadians to be aware of its impacts. The Government of Canada is committed to seizing these opportunities and addressing these challenges by investing in climate change adaptation practices, while creating good jobs and growing the economy.

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced $194,000 for the Canadian Institute of Forestry to undertake a detailed regional case study that will strengthen the forest sector's ability to adapt to climate change.

Valued at $470,000, the Northern Prairie Forests Integrated Regional Assessment project will bring together public and private sector stakeholders and local communities to assess Saskatchewan and Manitoba forests' vulnerability to climate change. The assessment will recommend regionally appropriate climate change adaptation actions and support increased use of climate change considerations in planning and decision-making.

Funded through the Climate Change Adaptation program, the project supports the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change goals of delivering adaptation actions and building climate change resilience across Canada.

Today's announcement is part of the government's plan to cut pollution, grow the economy and build healthier communities for all Canadians.

Quotes

"Adapting to climate change does not mean accepting it. It means managing it locally, while collaborating and educating the community about risks. That is why our government is proud to support the Canadian Institute of Forestry project, which will benefit forest communities on the Prairies and the Canadian forest sector more broadly."

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources

"The CIF-IFC is pleased to partner with the Saskatchewan Research Council, the University of British Columbia and others to deliver this timely project to assess climate change vulnerability and to develop adaptation strategies across forest ecosystems in Manitoba and Saskatchewan. This work will assist in the preservation of these landscapes into the future."

Jordan MacMillan

Technical Extension Forester, Canadian Institute of Forestry

"We can use the power of Canada's forests and forestry workers to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As our climate changes, so do our forests. Investing in these Climate Vulnerability Assessment partnerships in the Prairies (Weyerhaeuser and LP Building Solutions) and in Northern Ontario (Resolute and FPAC) will help us better determine what is happening in Canada's forests and will inform future strategies on how to best manage these forested areas."

Kate Lindsay

Vice-President, Sustainability and Environmental Partnerships, Forest Products Association of Canada

"SRC is pleased to be part of this important project aimed at assisting the forestry industry to better understand their vulnerability to climate change and variability. Taking the knowledge gained from a thorough vulnerability assessment, we have been able to help industry partners address adaptation planning for those vulnerabilities, including an economic analysis that will help them make the business case for adaptation."

Joe Muldoon

Vice-President, Environment, Saskatchewan Research Council

Associated Links

