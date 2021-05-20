Local 252 reaches tentative agreement with Nestlé Canada

Unifor Local 252 workers, who manufacture Kit Kat, Aero, Coffee Crisp and Smarties, have been on strike since just after midnight May 1, fighting for full-time status for its contract employees and improved pension benefits.

"If you're at a P0 classification, from the date of hire and at the end of three years, you will be at the top rate. This is what solidarity is all about it. Today is an incredible day," added Dias.

The company also agreed to give a $1 increase contribution into the defined benefit pension plan each year over the three-year agreement.

Among the other gains are wage increases, the consolidation of jobs and many benefit improvements, including eyeglasses and dental increases.

"This means security for workers going forward," said Eamonn Clarke, the President of Local 252.

Clarke said the tentative deal was reached around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night. On the picket line this morning, he thanked Dias for intervening to expedite the bargaining process for Local 252 members.

"Our members now know the company's investing in them, which means they're investing in the plant and investing in everybody's future. The community came out and supported them," said Clarke.

The tentative agreement will be voted on over the next two days.

