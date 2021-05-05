Loblaw rakes in first-quarter profits while denying workers pandemic pay

Today Loblaw reported a $313 million Q1 profit, up from $240 million a year ago, with a total revenue of $11.87 billion, up from $11.80 billion last year. Food retail same-stores sales growth held steady in comparison to the stockpiling shopping that occurred in 2020 near the end of the same quarter.

The profit announcement comes just days after the company informed workers of a one-time 'appreciation bonus', ranging as low as $25 and maxing out at $175 for full-time employees. This as Galen G. Weston returns to the role of Chairman and President of Loblaw Companies Ltd. with the departure of President Sarah Davis, who was paid $6.4 million in total compensation in 2020.

Of the three largest grocery chains only Empire Company Ltd. has reinstated pandemic pay, while Metro has also doled out store gift cards to its workers.

Unifor represents approximately 5,400 Loblaw workers at supermarkets, pharmacies, warehouses and bakeries (under Weston Foods) in Ontario, Newfoundland, New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.

The union continues to demand provincial governments expedite the vaccination of all essential workers, including grocery store and warehouse, to reduce exposure to COVID-19 for workers, their families and their communities.

