BRAMPTON, ON, Aug. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - Loblaw Companies Limited (TSX: L) is bolstering its partnership with Food Banks Canada by donating $175,000 in Emergency Food Access Grants to four Indigenous organizations. These organizations, which were selected by Food Banks Canada, will use the grants to support vulnerable families and individuals, while prioritizing access to emergency food supplies.

"Loblaw is making a meaningful difference in addressing food security, with a commitment to provide 1 billion pounds of food to those in need by 2028," said Alain Brandon, VP, Sustainability, Social Impact and Government Relations. "We want to help Canadians Live Life Well®, which is why we're proud to take this next step in our partnership with Food Banks Canada. These grants will help four indigenous organizations continue the tremendous work they are doing for their communities."

The four organizations selected by Food Banks Canada to receive an Emergency Food Access Grant funded by Loblaw include:

Northern Peninsula (Mekap'sk) Mi'kmaq Band in Port Saunders, NL serves the entirety of the Northern Peninsula, which is about 600 KM of territory. The organization received $40,000 to build food hampers for vulnerable families and individuals needing food, including those with specialty diet requirements. They will also restock their Community Kitchens with basic food items so anyone in need of groceries can receive what they need.





Behdzi Ahda First Nation in Colville Lake, NT is one of the most remote communities in Northern Canada and most food is brought in by air, at a tremendous cost to residents. The organization received $55,214 ($5,214 was provided directly by Food Banks Canada) to take a truck to Grand Prairie and Edmonton to stock up on fresh meat and vegetables, which are a food safety risk to ship via air carrier, so that they are able to control the environmental factors and ensure safe delivery back to Colville Lake.





Cold Lake Food Bank Society in Cold Lake, AB serves the City of Cold Lake and a large surrounding area, including six Indigenous communities. The Food Bank Society received $20,000 to purchase meat, potatoes, milk, eggs and produce, as well as other perishable basic items to help provide their clients with well balanced meals.





Municipality of Cambridge Bay in Cambridge Bay, NU is located on Victoria Island in the High Arctic and has a population of approximately 2,000 people. As the vast Inuit population in Nunavut struggles with poverty and food insecurity, the Municipality of Cambridge Bay's Department of Healthy Living offers an Emergency Food Bank program which received $65,000 in funding through the Emergency Food Access Grant. The funds will be used to increase capacity of its existing food bank program and support its community members in need.

"Thanks to partners like Loblaw, we are able to provide supports such as the Emergency Food Access Grant to vulnerable communities," said Philippe Ozga, Chief Network and Government Relations Officer, Food Banks Canada. "As we face a mounting hunger and cost-of-living crisis, this grant provided increased access to emergency food for those who need it the most. With the additional support we continue to receive from our long-standing partners like Loblaw, we can continue to work towards our vision of a Canada where no on goes hungry."

Loblaw provides more than $60 million in annual fundraising and financial support for food charities and reclamation agencies like Food Banks Canada, Second Harvest and Les Banques alimentaires du Québec. Its commitment to provide 1 billion pounds of food to those in need by 2028 includes regular awareness and fundraising campaigns for food banks and food recovery agencies. Loblaw also recently announced a major milestone in its food waste reduction efforts successfully pairing 100 per cent of eligible Loblaw banner stores and distribution centres, which includes more than 1,700 stores, directly with a local food bank or food recovery agency. In 2022, participating stores and distribution centres donated nearly 15 million pounds of safe and nutritious food.

Loblaw is Canada's food and pharmacy leader, and the nation's largest retailer. Loblaw provides Canadians with grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services and wireless mobile products and services. With more than 2,400 corporate, franchised and Associate-owned locations, Loblaw, its franchisees and Associate-owners employ approximately 221,000 full- and part-time employees, making it one of Canada's largest private sector employers.

Loblaw's purpose – Live Life Well® – puts first the needs and well-being of Canadians who make one billion transactions annually in the company's stores. Loblaw is positioned to meet and exceed those needs in many ways: convenient locations; more than 1,050 grocery stores that span the value spectrum from discount to specialty; full-service pharmacies at nearly 1,350 Shoppers Drug Mart® and Pharmaprix® locations and close to 500 Loblaw locations; PC Financial® services; affordable Joe Fresh® fashion and family apparel; and four of Canada's top-consumer brands in Life Brand®, Farmer's MarketTM, no name® and President's Choice®.

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,750 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who in March of last year made nearly 1.5 million visits to these organizations, according to our 2022 HungerCount Report . Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

